Perc Coffee opens in Chastain Park and more metro Atlanta dining news

Brunchy food options include a breakfast burger, granola bowl and cruchwrap.

The Perc space, which has a full espresso bar complete with a bright mint green espresso machine, seats about 20 inside along with six outdoor patio tables.

The interior features a curved wall that Amber Foreman, Perc’s director of retail, said they call the “wavy wall” along which is curved banquette seating. Foreman said the shape of the wall is reminiscent of Perc’s pink, blue and yellow lava lamp design. Also inside are murals that are “bright, nostalgic and fun,” Foreman said.

Co-founders Philip Brown and Alan Fischer opened Perc in Savannah in 2010, and operate a robust wholesale coffee roasting business alongside their brick-and-mortar shops.

The Chastain Perc, like all Perc locations, is open from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

Mediterranean restaurant SabaRaba’s, which has operated its Sandy Springs location out of a shipping container since 2022, opened its first brick-and-mortar location this week at 2175 American Way in the Lumen development in Chamblee. The menu includes pitas, laffas, gyros, plates and family meals, plus salads, sides, sauces and desserts.

The restaurant also serves beer and wine in addition to frozen beverages like limonana, a mint and lemon slushie.

Owner Udi Hershkovitz also owns FuegoMundo in Sandy Springs.

Athens-based Creature Comforts Brewing Company, recently announced that co-founder Adam Beauchamp has been elevated to the role of CEO. Chris Herron is stepping down from the leadership role he’s held since the brewery was founded in 2014, but will continue to provide support through an advisory role.

Beauchamp, a University of Georgia graduate who studied genetics and ecology from the University of Georgia. Along with sitting on Creature’s Board of Directors, he spent the first eight years leading its production and quality teams. In 2021, Beauchamp was named Chief Operating Officer, adding responsibility for finance, accounting, business operations, and oversight for Creature’s direct-to-consumer division. He also serves as the co-chair of the Brewers Association’s sustainability subcommittee.

Florida-based ice cream and candy shop Pecan Jack’s is set to open in the coming weeks at 800 Marietta St. NW in west Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. In addition to its ice cream, the spot is known for pralines and liquor-infused chocolates.

Greene’s Fine Foods is set to close at 141 Trinity Place in Decatur, with plans to relocate within the year, Decaturish reports. The shop was located in the historic building for more than 15 years. Phoenix City Jazz Club is set to take over the space.

Japanese restaurant Omakase Table, which started as a pop-up and opened its first brick-and-mortar location in west Midtown in 2022, is set to open a second location in the Buckhead Landing development at 3330 Piedmont Road NE, What Now Atlanta reports.

Chefs Leonard Yu and Paul Gutting, are also working on a sister restaurant called Ryokou, coming to Adair Park.

Other food and beverage concepts set to open in Buckhead Landing in the coming months are the first Georgia location of Ohio-based Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, and the first Atlanta location of Boston-based Burton’s Bar & Grill. They’ll join currently operating restaurants including Piu Bello and Urban Wu.

