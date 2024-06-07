Food & Dining

Ponce City Market suffers heavy losses from weekend water outages

Midtown Atlanta rooftop entertainment venue estimates $230K loss
Restaurants at Ponce City Market suffered heavy losses from the weekend's water outages, including Slater Hospitality, which lost an estimated $230,000 in revenue, according to co-owner Mandy Slater. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Restaurants at Ponce City Market suffered heavy losses from the weekend's water outages, including Slater Hospitality, which lost an estimated $230,000 in revenue, according to co-owner Mandy Slater. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By
1 hour ago

The cost of Atlanta’s water woes continues to climb.

Slater Hospitality suffered weekend losses of more than $200,000 at its Ponce City Market rooftop food and drink concepts, which include the Roof, Skyline Park, 9 Mile Station, 12 Cocktail Bar, RFD Social and Rooftop Terrace, as first reported by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Restaurants across Atlanta were forced to close for several days following a string of water main breaks that began May 31. Restaurateurs have reported losing tens of thousands due to the weekend closures.

Slater Hospitality co-owner Mandy Slater told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they began losing water pressure on the 10-story rooftop Friday morning. By the afternoon, taps had run dry even though the rest of Ponce City Market was still functioning. It wasn’t until Sunday afternoon that they could partially reopen, she said.

ExploreFor Atlanta restaurant workers, one cost of the water outage was lost wages and tips

Slater estimated $230,000 in lost revenue. Weekends are when they do most of their business. Since they’re located on the rooftop, Slater said they’re “essentially closed” for about three months of the year, during which they retain their staff and incur a lot of expenses as a large venue. Their peak season really starts in May and June, and those earnings allow them to stay in operation for the rest of the year.

“It was a tough blow for us,” she said.

Slater said that many in the service industry have “been fighting our way back for several years now since COVID-19,” so while it may just be one weekend of lost business, it can have a far-reaching impact.

ExploreAtlanta water main breaks cost local restaurants big money. Now what?

The rest of Ponce City Market, which includes a food hall, full-service restaurants and retail stores, closed Saturday afternoon until late Sunday morning. Tal Baum of Oliva Restaurant Group closed three of her restaurants, two of which are inside Ponce City Market . On Saturday, Baum said the entire complex was evacuated when the water shut off because all of the businesses share the same facilities, including bathrooms.

Baum declined to share the total amount of revenue she lost over the weekend but said it was “substantial.” Her insurance provider has already denied a claim she filed, but Baum said she is still working “to make sure that our provider understands the damage that was made here.”

Earlier this week, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced plans for a $5 million relief fund to help small businesses that faced losses during the outage. While it will be appreciated, “it’s not helping with the immediate need that we have,” Baum said, citing expenses that range from taxes to rent to salaries.

Slater said she’s hopeful about the relief fund, “but $5 million is really not a lot of money, considering all of the businesses that could have potentially been affected in that area, so I think that’s going to go relatively quickly.”

ExploreBurst pipes close downtown Atlanta’s Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks indefinitely

Part of those losses include wages and tips service workers would have made on a busy Saturday night. LaRayia Gaston, owner of LaRayia’s Bodega in Ponce City Market, closed her eatery, but continued to pay her five employees for the hours they would have worked, she said.

Gaston reopened her vegan stall on Sunday, but the next few days were still much slower than normal because Atlanta residents didn’t know what was happening, she said.

“I can only hope the city will support us and help us and give us some money for what we’ve lost, but I still can’t wait for that,” she said. “People’s bills are still coming no matter what.”

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Editors' Picks

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says2h ago

Credit: WAGA-TV

‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station

Credit: AP

Clarence Thomas acknowledges more travel paid for by billionaire Harlan Crow
2h ago

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

SAJAK FINALE TODAY
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

FTC chair listens to concerns about rent abuses in Atlanta
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Perc Coffee

Perc Coffee opens in Chastain Park and more metro Atlanta dining news
24m ago
Drink the rainbow with these 10 colorful cocktails at metro Atlanta bars
LISTEN: Talking dining in Savannah, impact of Atlanta water crisis on restaurants
Featured

Final show for Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune host; how to watch
Fox 5′s Randy Travis, Beth Galvin take buyouts amid cutbacks at station
Meet the Georgia judges who will hear appeal of challenge to DA Fani Willis