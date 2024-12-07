The menu features Mellow Mushroom classics including pizzas, munchies and sweets alongside items exclusive to the Grant Park location. Guests can expect to find panizzis, hand-held sandwiches made pizza dough, cheeses, meats and veggies, with options including chicken pesto and steak and provolone.

New pizza offerings include fajita steak made with rib-eye steak, bell peppers, mozzarella, red onions, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, chives and a chipotle aioli swirl and the House Party Pizza with Italian sausage, bacon, ham, pepperoni, bell peppers, red onions, black olives, roasted mushroom trio and mozzarella.

Also new to the menu are beef and chicken meatballs covered in red, pesto and vodka sauces and Apple Monkey Bombs, pull-apart dough bites layered with apple compote, caramel icing and cinnamon sprinkles.

Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

New mocktails and cocktails include the Java Lamp made with vodka, cappuccino and chocolate syrup and the Orange Tango Mocktail made with orange syrup, simple syrup, orange juice, lemon juice and water and topped with cold foam cream.

The new location also offers new technology including kiosk ordering, digital menu boards, a curated music program that changes by the time of day and season, a mobile wallet-ready system and table locator devices.

Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

The 3,400-square-foot space, which is part of the Boulevard at Grant Park development, has two outdoor, Beltline-facing patios.

Mellow Mushroom Grant Park’s opening hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

Founded in 1974, Mellow Mushroom operates 160 locations across 16 states.

1015 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 470-521-3953, mellowmushroom.com/locations/ga/atlanta/1015-boulevard-southeast

Scroll down to see the full menu for Mellow Mushroom Grant Park:

Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom Credit: Courtesy of Mellow Mushroom

*****

Brasserie Margot opens Dec. 9 in the Four Season Atlanta Hotel. Read more about the restaurant here.

*****

Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley opens today at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. Read more about the restaurant here.

*****

Vietnamese restaurant Viet Culture opens Dec. 15 at 1575 Lawrenceville Hwy in Lawrenceville. The menu offers items including spring rolls, Saigon fried chicken wings, shaking beef with broken rice, pho and a variety of Vietnamese drinks.

*****

BB’s Pizza, Wings and Pasta, from the team behind Barber Bistro, is set to open early next year at 1353 Brockett Road in Clarkston.

*****

Santa Lucia Steakhouse is set to close Dec. 29 at 3185 Woodward Crossing Blvd. in Buford after eight years.

*****

Auntie Vee’s, which previously served mac and cheese, bowls and halal meats in Milton, is now open in the Municipal Market at 209 Edgewood Ave. SE.

*****

A late-night tapas restaurant called Nala Kitchen & Cocktails is set to open early next year at 4183 Roswell Road NE in the former 10 Degrees South space, What Now Atlanta reports. The concept comes from Faven Ressom and Mable Abraham, the team behind Whisky Mistress and One Street Over,

*****

Florida chain Kelly’s Cajun Grill is set to open in the former Ponko Chicken space at Lenox Square, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Mad Dads Philly’s is set to open in the Citizens Market food hall at Phipps Plaza, What Now Atlanta reports. The Philly cheesesteak concept also has locations on Piedmont Road in Buckhead as well as in the Halidom Eatery food hall and the newly-opened Roswell Junction food hall.

*****

Thai pop-up Tipsy Thaiger is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the old Public House space in Roswell, Rough Draft Atlanta reports.

*****

Kirkwood Kravingz Takeout & Kocktails is set to open at 1989 Hosea L Williams Drive SE is a former Subway, What Now Atlanta reports. The menu will include burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and breakfast burritos, as well as cocktails. The restaurant comes from Alexis Sewell, who also owns Southern Queenz.

More restaurant news from the week

West Egg Cafe to close after more than a decade

The Ivy sports bar to close in Buckhead

Roswell Junction food hall opens in Roswell

Chicago chain Portillo’s coming to Kennesaw

Mother’s Best opens for fried chicken in Decatur

Helen Harden, the founder of Bankhead Seafood, dies

This month’s restaurant and brewery news from the Georgia coast

Explore The ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.