The Ivy sports bar in Buckhead closing after 14 years

Sports bar and restaurant the Ivy in Buckhead will close on Dec. 31, according to an announcement on the bar’s Instagram account.
Located at 3717 Roswell Road, the Buckhead bar has been a popular spot for Atlanta nightlife and sports for 14 years.
Owners Jamey and Benjie Shirah did not cite a reason for the closure but suggested something new may take its place.
“As we say goodbye to this chapter, we’re thrilled to share that it’s not the end, but a new beginning,” the statement said. “We’re working on something exciting — an evolution of this concept that reflects who we’ve become and the vision we now have.”
The Ivy will hold a “grand finale” on New Year’s Eve to celebrate its final night of operation.
University of Georgia alums Jamey and Benjie Shirah opened the bar in a renovated Buckhead mansion in 2010 with drinks and bar fare such as loaded nachos, fries, salads and wings, according to the Ivy website. The Ivy is part of Revival Restaurant Group, which also includes Morningside restaurant the Family Dog and Little Betty, Uptown Cantina and the Southern Birmingham in Alabama.
The Ivy did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information.
