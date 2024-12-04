Portillo’s, the Illinois-based fast-casual chain known for its Chicago-style street food, is set to open its first Georgia location in 2025.

Located in Town Center at Cobb at 400 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW in Kennesaw, the eatery will utilize Portillo’s’ “restaurant of the future” design. The 6,250-square-foot space will feature seating for more than 125 guests, an outdoor patio with seating for 40, double drive-thru lanes, grab-and-go retail area, pickup shelves, and self-serve beverage area.

The menu will feature Portillo’s classics including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, grilled burgers and chocolate cake.