Chicago’s famous Portillo’s is coming to metro Atlanta in 2025

The metro Atlanta eatery will serve Chicago street food including hot dogs and Italian beef.
Portillo's, known for its Chicago-style street food including hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, is expanding to Georgia. / Courtesy of Portillo's

By
1 hour ago

Portillo’s, the Illinois-based fast-casual chain known for its Chicago-style street food, is set to open its first Georgia location in 2025.

Located in Town Center at Cobb at 400 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW in Kennesaw, the eatery will utilize Portillo’s’ “restaurant of the future” design. The 6,250-square-foot space will feature seating for more than 125 guests, an outdoor patio with seating for 40, double drive-thru lanes, grab-and-go retail area, pickup shelves, and self-serve beverage area.

The menu will feature Portillo’s classics including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, grilled burgers and chocolate cake.

“As we continue to grow and expand our footprint across the Sun Belt, entering the bustling Atlanta market was a no-brainer,” Portillo’s CEO Michael Osanloo said in a prepared statement.

Portillo’s will soon begin hiring managers and shift leaders; applicants can receive more information at portillos.com/careers.

Founded In 1963 by Dick Portillo, the chain now has more than 90 restaurants across 10 states including Florida, Texas, Indiana and Michigan. Portillo’s also offers catering and ships its food across the U.S. via its website.

Portillo’s will join several other food and beverage concepts at Town Center at Cobb including I Luv Pho, GW Gyro and Wings, Pei Wei, Vegreen Burger and AM2PM Bistro.

Portillo’s is the latest popular chain over the past two years to enter the Georgia market for the first time, along with Whataburger, Nando’s Peri-Peri, Dave’s Hot Chicken and Torchy’s Tacos.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

