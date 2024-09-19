Food & Dining

DBA Tacos and BBQ opens in Clarkston for smoked meats and tacos

DBA Tacos and BBQ has opened in Clarkston with traditional barbecue offerings and street tacos.

Credit: Courtesy of Melle Houston

By
1 hour ago

DBA Tacos and BBQ, a spinoff on Matt Coggin’s barbecue restaurant DBA Barbecue, has opened in Clarkston.

Located at 4540 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., the eatery leans into the building’s former life as a combination KFC and Taco Bell.

The menu features six street tacos with chopped brisket, beef barbacoa, chicken tinga, pork al pastor, pork pibil and a vegetarian filling.

Barbecue offerings include hickory-smoked meats, wings, ribs, Brunswick stew and sandwiches with halal beef options available upon request. For dessert, expect banana pudding, cookies and brownies. The restaurant’s small bar serves quick-serve beverages like canned beers, cocktails, seltzers and margaritas.

The 2,600-square-foot counter-service restaurant has large windows, vibrant colors, modern decor and a hot sauce wall, according to a news release. In November, DBA Tacos and BBQ will launch a drive-thru and walk-up window.

Coggin opened DBA Barbecue in 2009 in Virginia-Highland but closed it in February to focus on a DBA location in Buckhead that opened in 2023, as well as the Clarkston restaurant. Prior to founding DBA Barbecue, Coggin worked at several Virginia-Highland eateries, including La Tavola and the now-shuttered Sala and Harvest.

DBA Tacos and BBQ is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

4540 E Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston. dbatacos.com

