DBA Tacos and BBQ opens in Clarkston for smoked meats and tacos

Barbecue offerings include hickory-smoked meats, wings, ribs, Brunswick stew and sandwiches with halal beef options available upon request. For dessert, expect banana pudding, cookies and brownies. The restaurant’s small bar serves quick-serve beverages like canned beers, cocktails, seltzers and margaritas.

The 2,600-square-foot counter-service restaurant has large windows, vibrant colors, modern decor and a hot sauce wall, according to a news release. In November, DBA Tacos and BBQ will launch a drive-thru and walk-up window.

Coggin opened DBA Barbecue in 2009 in Virginia-Highland but closed it in February to focus on a DBA location in Buckhead that opened in 2023, as well as the Clarkston restaurant. Prior to founding DBA Barbecue, Coggin worked at several Virginia-Highland eateries, including La Tavola and the now-shuttered Sala and Harvest.

DBA Tacos and BBQ is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

4540 E Ponce de Leon Ave., Clarkston. dbatacos.com

