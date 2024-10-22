675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-3939, atriumatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

La Catrina at Azotea Cantina

As an ode to La Catrina, the figurative icon of Day of the Dead, Azotea shakes together a margarita featuring Reposado tequila, triple sec, agave, lime juice, egg white and hibiscus syrup. The drink is refreshing and light.

245 18th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-902-6040, azoteacantina.com

Explore Treats to enjoy while handing out Halloween candy

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Green intensity at Kona Grill

Kona has a ghoulish cocktail called green intensity — a mixture of gin, lychee syrup, St. Germain and fresh lime juice, accented with green luster dust and an eyeball made from lychee fruit and a Luxardo cherry.

5100 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 470-226-1540, konagrill.com

Explore Spooky treats complete any Halloween party

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

I’m the ghost with the most, babe at Local Three

This one from Local Three’s “Beetlejuice”-themed drink menu is a shaken, savory concoction featuring Corazon tequila, parsnip, sage, thyme, egg white and lemon.

3290 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta. 404-968-2700, localthree.com

Explore Spots for Halloween scares and smiles abound across metro Atlanta

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Zombie juice at Marcus Bar & Grille

Presented with dry ice, a zombie juice uses British-style 1804 black rum as the backbone of a bold, boozy rum punch.

525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, marcusbarandgrille.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Twisted fang at Mellow Mushroom

A twisted fang is a disturbingly fun take on a lemon drop. Lemon vodka, triple sec, house sour mix and lemon juice get a dose of strawberry puree, accented with an on-the-nose vampire fang stick.

Multiple metro area locations. mellowmushroom.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Blood bags at Netherworld

If you want to look like a vampire, you can sip on a drink that looks like a blood bag at this haunted house, along with Dr. Octane’s bizarre beverage, a colorful, bubbling nonalcoholic drink.

1313 Netherworld Way, Stone Mountain. 404-999-3327, netherworld.net

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Bad brains at the Office Bar

A variation on a dirty shirley — called bad brains — consists of vodka, lime juice, house-made grenadine and Bailey’s Irish cream.

1105 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 470-283-2010, officebaratl.com

Credit: Brandon Amato Credit: Brandon Amato

Zombie punch at Rreal Tacos

Rreal’s zombie punch is a concoction of tequila and passion fruit liqueur, as well as pineapple and lime juices, served with a gummy eyeball.

Multiple metro area locations, rrealtacos.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

La llorona at Tacos & Tequilas Mexican Grill

Like a smoky blackberry smash, la llorona mixes reposado mezcal, blackberry punch, agave, lime juice and triple sec on the rocks. Black sea salt hangs over the rim — a la the weeping woman of Mexican folklore.

Multiple metro area locations, ttatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Cotton candy cauldron at Vesper

This playful variation on a French 75 offers gin with lemon juice, cranberry and a spectral topping of cotton candy dancing atop fizzing champagne.

924 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-963-6902, vesperatl.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Red blood moon margarita at the Wicked Pig Halloween Bar

This vampire-wannabe cocktail is made with blanco tequila, blood orange puree, amaretto and lime juice. I always feel like somebody’s watching me, meanwhile, is a play on a white lady, with a garnish that looks back.

128 E. Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-848-9100, theblindpigparlourbar.com

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.