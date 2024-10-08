Avoid Halloween tricks with these sweet treats

$12 per four-piece box, $23 per eight-piece box. Available at the Snellville and Tucker farmers markets and at domachocolates.com/shop.

Flavored popcorn

Set up a popcorn buffet that will appeal to both kids and adults, using the wide assortment of flavors created by Lori Peacock of Brunswick-based Golden Isles Gourmet Popcorn. She’s got you covered, whether you’re a dill pickle fan or can’t imagine fall without caramel apples. Our popcorn buffet had her cheeseburger paradise flavor, which includes cheddar cheese, mustard and dill pickle in the seasonings, and the pizza variety, seasoned with tomato and cheese powders. The sweet finish was Peacock’s sea turtle pecan caramel popcorn, a finalist in this year’s Flavor of Georgia competition. Butter, brown sugar and dark brown sugar coat the popcorn kernels, with whole pecans in the mix. And she’s making pumpkin pie spice popcorn, too.

$5 per 4-ounce bag, $8 per 6-ounce bag. Available at popcornlady912.com.

Stuffed cookies

Our Halloween sweets collection includes stuffed cookies from Kathy McCourt of Grayson-based Pirate Ship Cookie Co. She offers a rotating selection of at least a dozen varieties of cookies throughout the year. Some are year-round offerings, such as her loaded boozy cookie and bakery-style snickerdoodle. Others are seasonal flavors, including maple pecan cookies packed with nuts and apple pie cookies with white chocolate chips, topped with a piece of poached apple. These are substantial cookies, easily 2½-inches high and around, and made for sharing.

$3-$4 per cookie. Cookies can be picked up in Grayson or contact McCourt via her website for delivery options. Available at pirateshipcookie.com.

