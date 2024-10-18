Breaking: Georgia passes 1 million early voting mark
Owners of Vietvana to open three new stalls at Ponce City Market in 2025

Vietvana Owners Khanh Dang and Dinh Tran are opening several new restaurants inside Ponce City Market. / Courtesy of Vietvana

Credit: Courtesy of Vietvana

Credit: Courtesy of Vietvana

Vietvana Owners Khanh Dang and Dinh Tran are opening several new restaurants inside Ponce City Market. / Courtesy of Vietvana
By
49 minutes ago

The owners of popular Vietnamese restaurant Vietvana Pho Noodle House are opening three new Asian food and beverage concepts inside Ponce City Market in Old Fourth Ward.

Set to open in spring 2025 in the Central Food Hall, the stalls will each represent cuisine from a different region of Asia.

Bao and dim sum restaurant Boom Boom Bao, which takes inspiration from vintage Chinese fireworks packaging, will serve breakfast and lunch featuring “baozi,” steamed Chinese sandwiches and dumplings.

Bento box concept Lime Tiger will open for lunch and dinner with a menu focused on Southeast Asian street food from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Thailand. Guests can build their own tray, with rice, protein, carb, seasoning and garnish. The eatery’s decor and branding will draw inspiration from food carts from across Southeast Asia.

Finally, Uwu Asian Dessert Co. will focus on Japanese-inspired sweet treats and desserts that inspire including pastries, egg waffles, bingsu (shaved ice), and milk teas and coffees.

All three eateries come from husband and wife Dinh Tran and Khanh Dang, who opened their first Vietvana location in Avondale Estates in 2019, followed by locations at Ponce City Market and Lee + White food hall in West End. The Ponce City Market spot will expand with new soup flavors, including curry and spicy soups. All coffees currently on the Vietvana menu will move to Uwu.

“With all three concepts, we’re hoping to introduce and incorporate flavors that people may have never seen or heard of before,” Tran said in a prepared statement. “We’re hoping for this to be more than just a meal that someone eats that day, but a memorable experience of the palette where they’ll want to come back and try more.”

Boom Boom Bao, Lime Tiger and Uwu Asian Dessert Co. will join more than 20 other food and beverage concepts at Ponce City Market, the five-building, three-million-square-foot mixed-use development, including Atrium, Ton Ton, Umbrella Bar, LaRayia’s Bodega, Pancake Social and Bibi.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

