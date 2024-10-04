Dunwoody’s High Street scores a bakery and more Atlanta restaurant news

In addition to Florida, Rosetta also has locations in New York and New Jersey.

Rosetta Bakery is one several food and beverage concepts coming to High Street, a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. The first phase of development will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 598 apartments, office space and a park.

Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken and ice cream shop Ben & Jerry’s recently opened at High Street, while forthcoming food and beverage tenants include “eatertainment” concept Jaguar Bolera; mini golf-focused dining concept Puttshack; Agave Bandido, a South Florida Mexican restaurant; coastal-themed Hampton Social; sushi restaurant Cuddlefish; and Velvet Taco.

Brasserie Margot is set to open in the Four Seasons Atlanta Hotel.

Another metro Atlanta location of Caribbean eatery Golden Krust is now open at 3620 Camp Creek Pkwy SW in Atlanta. The chain, which started in New York in 1989, has more than 110 locations throughout North America.

Pizza shop Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza is set to replace the General Muir in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The Miami-based chain has locations throughout Florida and one in Texas.

Bao Gogo is set to open at 982 Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown, and Fork and Spoon is set to open at 599 Whitehall St. SW in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

