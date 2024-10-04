Food & Dining

Dunwoody’s High Street scores a bakery and more Atlanta restaurant news

Rosetta Bakery is opening in Dunwoody's High Street development. / Courtesy of High Street

Credit: Rodrigo Moreno

Credit: Rodrigo Moreno

Rosetta Bakery is opening in Dunwoody's High Street development. / Courtesy of High Street
By
1 hour ago

An Italian bakery is set to open in Dunwoody mixed-use development High Street.

Florida-based Rosetta Bakery will at 120 High St. next spring, with another area location set for Buckhead in the coming months. Rosetta is known for its coffee and baked goods including croissants, bombolone, focaccia, sandwiches, pizza and desserts. A glass wall allows guests to view bakers in the kitchen as they work.

Rosetta will also offer grab-and-go options and indoor and outdoor seating.

In addition to Florida, Rosetta also has locations in New York and New Jersey.

Rosetta Bakery is one several food and beverage concepts coming to High Street, a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. The first phase of development will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 598 apartments, office space and a park.

Nando’s Peri-Peri Chicken and ice cream shop Ben & Jerry’s recently opened at High Street, while forthcoming food and beverage tenants include “eatertainment” concept Jaguar Bolera; mini golf-focused dining concept Puttshack; Agave Bandido, a South Florida Mexican restaurant; coastal-themed Hampton Social; sushi restaurant Cuddlefish; and Velvet Taco.

*****

Brasserie Margot is set to open in the Four Seasons Atlanta Hotel.

*****

Another metro Atlanta location of Caribbean eatery Golden Krust is now open at 3620 Camp Creek Pkwy SW in Atlanta. The chain, which started in New York in 1989, has more than 110 locations throughout North America.

*****

Pizza shop Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza is set to replace the General Muir in Sandy Springs, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The Miami-based chain has locations throughout Florida and one in Texas.

*****

Bao Gogo is set to open at 982 Memorial Drive in Reynoldstown, and Fork and Spoon is set to open at 599 Whitehall St. SW in Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

Uncle Phill’s Cheesesteaks opens in East Atlanta

Hen Mother Cookhouse opens in Alpharetta

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

