10 subscription services that would make good holiday gifts

$149.95; free shipping. 843-577-1198, calliesbiscuits.com

Explore More than 15 food and drink events to check out this December around metro Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of 18 Chestnuts Credit: Courtesy of 18 Chestnuts

18 Chestnuts

All of 18 Chestnuts’ soups are blended, plant-based and gluten-free. The company offers a subscription box that can be customized. The soups ship anywhere in the country, and customers can go on the website and adjust which flavors they receive in each shipment. Also, the company frequently adds new, seasonal soups, so the folks receiving them aren’t likely to get bored with the deliveries.

Starting at $37.50. 727-919-5242, 18chestnuts.com

Credit: Courtesy of Darë Vegan Cheese Credit: Courtesy of Darë Vegan Cheese

Darë Vegan Cheese

Gwendolyn Dare Hageman has created an extensive line of vegan cheeses. Cashews and coconut milk make up the base, and she offers “functional cheeses” that can be used on a cheese board, pizzas and pastas. A monthly subscription service called the Alternative Milkman includes the same staples each month, such as cashew milk, butter, sour cream, yogurt and Parmesan. The box also rotates different aged cheeses, including white cheddar and Camembert.

Starting at $100; free shipping. darevegancheese.com

Explore 10 Georgia products perfect for holiday gifts

Credit: Courtesy of Portrait Coffee Credit: Courtesy of Portrait Coffee

Portrait Coffee

Located in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, this coffee shop offers a gift subscription service that connects customers around the country to Atlanta, co-founder Aaron Fender said. Every month (for up to 12 months), recipients get a 12-ounce bag of Portrait’s curated coffee, which is roasted in-house. The blends vary, based on flavor profiles and seasonality. The subscription aims to “highlight the very best of what coffee has to offer,” Fender said.

Starting at $60; free shipping. portrait.coffee

Explore Bring on the bubbles for a festive holiday season

Credit: Courtesy of Asheville Tea Company Credit: Courtesy of Asheville Tea Company

Asheville Tea Co.

The Asheville Tea Co. monthly subscription box lets recipients experience different herbal growing seasons and frequently is centered around a theme, sometimes with blends exclusive to the subscription. Past themes have included a women’s health box, one for National Iced Tea Month and tea cocktails during spring and summer. A mixture of tea bags and loose-leaf tea options is included in the boxes.

The company notes that it is working hard to rebuild after its building was destroyed during the catastrophic floods of Hurricane Helene. Orders placed after Nov. 26 will be packed and shipped in January, and each order helps support its rebuilding efforts.

ashevilleteacompany.com

Credit: Courtesy of Olive My Pickle Credit: Courtesy of Olive My Pickle

Olive My Pickle

This subscription service is aimed at those folks who happily would drink pickle juice straight from the jar. Shai Tzabari and his wife Charlotte began selling their pickled creations at farmers markets and retail stores before transferring much of their business online. In addition to pickles and pickle juice, they offer a variety of fermented products, such as olives, sauerkraut and kimchi. Subscribers can choose between several box sizes and delivery frequencies.

Starting at $39.49; free shipping with a minimum purchase of three items. 904-619-9674, olivemypickle.com

Explore 12 gift books for practical home chefs

Credit: Courtesy of Wondermade Credit: Courtesy of Wondermade

Wondermade

Fluffy, square and flavorful, Wondermade’s homemade marshmallows can be enjoyed as a treat on their own, co-founder Nathan Clark said, or used in creative ways, such as layering them on top of brownies or adding a bourbon marshmallow to tomato bisque. Wondermade makes its treats with real flavors (for example, they steep lavender buds in water for the lavender marshmallows), and they cut them by hand, which gives them a fluffier finish. The Mallows of the Month subscription box provides two flavors of marshmallows each month.

Starting at $69.45; free shipping on orders more than $70. 407-205-9569, wondermade.com

Explore Nine gift ideas for the cocktail enthusiast

Credit: Courtesy of Home Place Pastures Credit: Courtesy of Home Place Pastures

Home Place Pastures

This subscription box is ideal for those carnivores who want to know where their meat comes from. The grass-fed beef, pastured pork and eggs are raised on a family farm in Como, Mississippi. The subscription box includes products from Home Place Pastures, as well as from small farmers in the area who wouldn’t otherwise have access to a market. Subscribers can customize their shipments with whatever items they want and also can choose how often they want to receive them.

Starting at $129; free shipping in the Southeast. 662-426-6067, homeplacepastures.com

Explore 3 ideas for the foodie on your list

Credit: Courtesy of Piedmont BBQ Co. Credit: Courtesy of Piedmont BBQ Co.

Piedmont BBQ Co.

This Atlanta-based company was founded by North Carolina transplant Brad Coolidge. For Piedmont’s subscription box, he cooks, freezes and vacuum seals a variety of Carolina-style barbecue products, ranging from main courses, such as pulled pork and barbacoa, to vegan options, including smoked lentil stew and chili. Coolidge’s barbecue can be reheated and made ready to eat in 15 minutes by placing the vacuum-sealed bag in boiling water. It arrives sauceless, Coolidge said, since “high-quality barbecue in itself should be good without sauce.”

Starting at $139. piedmontbbqco.com

Credit: Courtesy of Kaya Vineyards and Winery Credit: Courtesy of Kaya Vineyards and Winery

Kaya Vineyards and Winery

Kaya Vineyards and Winery in Dahlonega offers multiple membership options — including classic, premiere and deluxe — with specific wines available in each category. With the classic and premiere options, members can choose one bottle of wine per month, and the deluxe option allows members to choose two wines from the classic list or one from the deluxe list. All of the wines can be picked up from Kaya or shipped directly to a member, managing partner Tom Higgins said. Call 706-219-3514 to set up a gift subscription.

Starting at $19.99 per month; shipping not included. kayavineyards.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.