12 Southern-made gifts for the foodie on your shopping list

Crab soup mix

Stir Deborah Nelson’s Cream da Crab soup seasoning mix into a quart of half-and-half, add canned crab meat and in 20 minutes you have 6 cups of rich crab soup. We love the packaging, made to look like the newspapers used to wrap seafood at Charleston’s famous downtown market.

$16.95 per 6-ounce bag of soup mix. Available at gullahgourmet.com.

Dinnerware from Fiesta Tableware

Through the years, West Virginia-based Fiesta Tableware’s line of art deco dinnerware has been produced in 56 different colors, with 13 available now, including the newest color: sky. The extensive line includes plates, bowls, mugs and serving pieces (such as pitchers and butter dishes), as well as bakeware.

$139.99 for a 12-piece dinnerware set. Available at fiestafactorydirect.com.

Gift boxes for a cause

Jasmine Road employs female survivors of human trafficking, prostitution and addiction. The women produce a product line and gift boxes, the most popular of which includes granola, coffee, cranberry-pistachio bark and wildflower honey, among other items.

$15 per 12-ounce jar of honey, $16 per 16-ounce bag of granola, $65-$120 for boxes. Available at jasmine-kitchen.myshopify.com.

Lavender jam, shortbread

We tried Lavender Cottage & Garden’s lavender peach jam and the sugar cookies, which include tiny bits of lavender that provide just a hint of flavor. You also can buy culinary lavender for baking.

$7.95 per half-dozen cookies, $9.95 per 8-ounce jar of jam. Purchase at the shop (53 Ga. 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee) or thelavendercottageandgarden.com.

Masala tea

Jar Masala sells masala tea — a South Asian blend of black tea mixed with cardamom, clove, cinnamon and other spices. Six spoonfuls of tea boiled in 1½ cups of milk and water combined make a rich, aromatic tea.

$10.99 per 4-ounce jar. Available at the Alpharetta, Avondale Estates, Grant Park, Marietta, Peachtree Road and Suwanee farmers markets, the Local Exchange in Marietta and jarmasala.com.

Peach cobbler kit

This peach cobbler kit was a favorite in the 2024 Flavor of Georgia Contest and includes a quart jar of chopped, spiced and sweetened Pearson Farm peaches. All you have to do is melt butter, stir milk into the mix, spoon the peaches over the batter and bake for 45 minutes.

$34 per kit. Available at pearsonfarm.com/products/peach-cobbler-kit.

Pecan oil

Peacock Orchards’ pecan oil also was a Flavor of Georgia finalist this year. It is perfect for when you want to enhance the pecan flavor of baked goods, like pecan blondies. Peacock Orchards also sells shelled raw pecans, pecan flour and even pecan shells to use when smoking meats.

$10 per 5-ounce bottle, $16 per 8-ounce bottle. Products can be shipped only within Georgia. Available at Canton Farmers Market and peacockorchards.com.

Popcorn with Low Country flavors

Gullah Pop comes in three Low Country flavors: Lemon Peppa, Haut Pimento Cheese and Ho-Lotta Hissy Fit. The popcorn is popped in coconut oil and then tossed with Gullah-inspired seasonings. You can buy the seasoning mixes, too. We put all three out for guests and the kids loved Lemon Peppa while the adults scooped up the other two.

$14.25 per 1.1-ounce to 1.35-ounce package of each flavor. Order from Amazon or lilliesofcharleston.com.

Rainbow trout caviar

Sunburst Trout Farms sells smoked and original trout caviar. We tried the original, which is golden pearls of freshwater trout eggs processed with salt and sugar. We loved the flavor — mildly salty, mildly fishy and buttery.

$52.50 per 2-ounce jar of original rainbow trout caviar, $57.99 per 2-ounce jar of smoked rainbow trout caviar. Available at sunbursttrout.com.

Sheep’s milk vanilla bean caramel

This caramel from Dayspring Dairy in Gallant, Alabama, is made by simmering fresh milk from sheep with turbinado sugar and vanilla beans. It has the rich, milky flavor of dulce de leche. It’s also available in bourbon and coffee flavors. Southern Living and Garden & Gun magazines included it among their favorite Southern foods, too.

$10 per 5-ounce jar. Available at dayspringdairy.com.

Strawberry lemon cocktail syrup

Atlanta-based Farmers Jam’s strawberry lemon cocktail syrup, made with organic Southern strawberries, won a 2024 Good Food Award. The website features recipes that play up mint and cardamom flavors, including a strawberry azalea cocktail to enjoy while watching the Masters next spring.

$12.99 per 8-ounce bottle. Available at Green’s; Tower Beer, Wine and Spirits; the Zero Co.; Chop Shop; Evergreen Butcher and Baker and thefarmersjam.com.

