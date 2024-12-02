5-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays through Dec. 28. 420 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta. worstchristmasbar.com

Holiday dinner shows

Petite Violette will host two holiday dinner shows this month, including murder mystery show Die Hard Candy Christmas and Boar’s Head Feast. Die Hard Candy Christmas will include a four-course meal with wine, and the Boar’s Head Feast features hors d’oeuvres, a salad, choice of entrée and a dessert.

Multiple nights through December. $75 per person. 2948 Clairmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/events.

Explore Holiday things to do

Credit: Courtesy of Meridith Ford Credit: Courtesy of Meridith Ford

Cookie Classes

Gelato shop Cremalosa in Decatur will offer cookie decorating classes for the holidays. Tickets include a scoop of gelato, hot chocolate, at least a dozen cookies to decorate and take home and a gingerbread house decorating demo.

6-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. $55 per person. 2657 E. College Ave., Decatur. 404-578-2739, cremalosa.com

Explore 10 Georgia products perfect for holiday gifts

Credit: Courtesy of Two Urban Licks Credit: Courtesy of Two Urban Licks

Gastro Garage

Two Urban Licks will host Gastro Garage, an experiential pop-up featuring deconstructed dinners and blowtorches. Guests can expect an eight-course meal with menu items like the Piston Pizza Tank with mozzarella foam and tomato basil puree; the Gastro Burger Tank with cheddar foam and torched Wagyu beef; and the Pistol Peach Tank with cream cheese foam and black pepper peach puree.

6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 6. $85 per person. 820 Ralph McGill Blvd., Atlanta. 404-522-4622, twourbanlicks.com

Hot Chocolate Crawl at Buckhead Village

Stroll around Buckhead Village while enjoying hot chocolate, specialty cocktails and local musicians. Admission to the event is free, and for a $5 donation to Livable Buckhead, attendees can take home a campfire mug.

4-7 p.m. Dec. 7. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. livablebuckhead.com/holiday

Vintage Christmas tea

Make the trip to Château Élan in North Georgia for a vintage Christmas afternoon tea with festive sandwiches, scones, pastries and other sweets.

2-4 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21 and 28. $45-$130 per person. 100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton. 678-425-0900, events.chateauelan.com

Finca to Filter holiday market

Head to Finca to Filter’s Old Fourth Ward location for a holiday market featuring art, gifts, jewelry, clothing, a pop-up book store, coffee and wine.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15. 652 Angier Ave., Atlanta. instagram.com/fincatofilter

Holidays Around the World

Epicurean Theatre will take guests through an international holiday with a five-course menu featuring traditions from Feast of the Seven Fishes, Hanukkah, Las Posadas, Krampus Night and Boxing Day. Each course will include four wines and one cocktail.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 11. $80 per person. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events

Sips with Santa

By George in the Candler Hotel will hold a Sips with Santa pop-up for two nights, featuring photos with Santa and holiday cocktails like the Christmas Cosmopolitan (vodka, cranberry cinnamon orange syrup, lime, white chocolate syrup and sprinkles) and the Holiday Cheer (tequila, cranberry orange juice, raspberry, simple syrup, grenadine, prosecco and frosted rosemary sprig). Reservations are encouraged.

6-8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19. 127 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-2752, opentable.com/r/by-george-atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of the Grand Hyatt Atlanta Credit: Courtesy of the Grand Hyatt Atlanta

12 Days of Christmas Cocktails

During Grand Hyatt Atlanta’s 12 Days of Christmas Cocktails, guests can try a new Christmas-inspired drink in the hotel lounge each day. Expect drinks like the Partridge in a Pear Tree pear martini (vodka, pear nectar, lemon juice and simple syrup); Two Turtle Doves (a chocolate dove martini with chocolate liqueur, Baileys, vodka and chocolate liqueur); and Three French Hens (a French 75 with gin, lemon juice, simply syrup and champagne).

Dec. 14-Dec. 24. 3300 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-237-1234, instagram.com/grandhyattatlanta

Mikkelson’s holiday market

Mikkelson’s Market in Reynoldstown will host a holiday market with free gently-used toys and pop-ups throughout the day featuring breakfast, traditional Danish open-faced sandwiches known as smørrebrød, Danish mulled wine and dinner.

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 14. 210 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. mikkelsonsmarket.com

Hot Chocolate Competition

Head to Ponce City Market for a hot chocolate competition between select restaurants located in the Central Food Hall. Attendees can purchase tickets and pick up a hot chocolate passport at the East Entrance by Collier Candy and taste samples at French Broad Chocolate, St. Germain Bakery, H&F Burger, Hop’s Chicken, Spiller Park, Botiwalla, Minero and the Upper Room in Citizen Supply and select their favorite.

Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 14. $10 per person. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta. poncecitymarket.com/events-all

Tacky Sweater Brunch at BeetleCat

Wear your tackiest holiday sweater for a chance to win free doughnuts for a year. The restaurant’s regular brunch menu will be available.

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 14. 299 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com

Snooze After Dark

Enjoy a holiday edition of breakfast for dinner at the Alpharetta location of Snooze. Tickets include an appetizer, entrée, dessert, cookie decorating and two drinks. Proceeds will be donated to local nonprofit Giving Kitchen.

6-8 p.m. Dec. 19. $55 per person. 6065 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta. snoozeeatery.com/restaurant/georgia/alpharetta

Ugly sweater bar crawl

Come dressed in your ugliest sweater for this bar crawl around Avenue Peachtree City. Attendees can enjoy drink specials and a chance to win prizes while collecting passport stamps at each location.

6 p.m. Dec. 20. 239 City Circle, Peachtree City. avenuepeachtreecity.com/events-sales

Explore Atlanta Winter Guide

Credit: Courtesy of Melle Houston Credit: Courtesy of Melle Houston

Boone’s Holiday Brunch

Head to Boone’s for a holiday brunch featuring photos with Santa and cookie decorating.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 22. 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 770-835-4267, boonesatl.com/calendar

Explore Regional Southern dining stories

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

Here’s one more present we like: A gift subscription to the AJC. Give your favorite foodies unlimited access to all AJC content, including dining guides, recipes and restaurant news. It’s the gift they can unwrap all year long. Gift subscriptions start at $19.99 and offer digital access to every article on the site and the AJC News app. The gift is for new subscribers only, is a one-time purchase and doesn’t renew. Go to ajc.com/holiday to start gifting.