Stock Up: 3 ideas for the foodies on your gift list

Grow and Make of Portland, Oregon, offers more than a dozen DIY kits. There are three hot sauce kits, because hot sauce is such a thing these days, along with kits for making cheese, chocolate bonbons and truffles, and even gin. We chose a cocktail bitters kit. Gone are the days when a bottle of angostura bitters was all you needed in your liquor cabinet. Now, there are classic bitters, orange bitters, ginger bitters and more. This kit has the ingredients, bottles, special bottle caps and recipes for four different flavors of bitters, plus a booklet on the origin of bitters, recipes for a half dozen cocktails and even directions for the perfect citrus twist. There no longer is any excuse for boring cocktails.

Various kits range from $43.95 to $64.95. Available at growandmake.com.

New York City-based Sprezz offers a line of fun glassware. There are champagne flutes, stemless wine glasses and water tumblers, including the one that caught our eye. A Matisse-inspired shape is molded into the bottom of each 8-ounce tumbler. The tumblers are made from borosilicate glass, which makes them lightweight and surprisingly sturdy. We loved them as water glasses, where the little figure is prominently on display, but it was fun to surprise guests with a dark cocktail, in which the figure slowly was revealed. The tumblers are dishwasher-safe, but only for temperatures below 104 degrees.

$100 per set of four tumblers. Available at sprezznyc.com.

Designer Gogo Ferguson calls Georgia’s Cumberland Island home. Most of the island is managed by the National Park Service and a house built by the Carnegies, Greyfield Inn, is the only accommodation. The inn’s gift shop offers granola, honey or tea made from the native yaupon holly, and a collection of serving pieces and ornaments designed by Ferguson, based on the shells, bones, seed pods and leaves found on the island. We’ve long been enamored of her 13-inch palm-frond serving spoon. This elegant piece is so beautiful that we keep it displayed on a wall when it’s not being used. The spoon is fashioned from a combination of copper, nickel and zinc, and can be polished with lemon juice or Tarnex.

$95. Available at greyfieldshop.com/collections/gogo.

