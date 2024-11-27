DISTILLED AND FERMENTED
DISTILLED AND FERMENTED

Bring on the bubbles for a festive holiday season

Here are several fizzy wines that can make your holidays more festive. (Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Krista Slater

Credit: Krista Slater

Here are several fizzy wines that can make your holidays more festive. (Krista Slater for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Jerry and Krista Slater – For the AJC
35 minutes ago

We’ve reached the time of year when a festive beverage almost always is in order, and a little sparkle in your drink makes it feel extra festive. Here are some unexpected fizzy finds for under $40:

ExploreCocktail, wine and beer news

Pere Mata Cupada No. 28 cava brut nature NV. Spain’s cava long has been a leading choice for bubbles on a budget, and there are some amazing high-quality producers putting out exceptional quality for the money. This offering from winemaker Pere Mata is what we turn to for cocktail party bubbles again and again, and at a mere $19.99.

Guido Berlucchi Franciacorta brut NV. Italy’s Franciacorta region, in Lombardy, might be a great alternative to explore if you’re feeling festive but Champagne is out of your budget. There, they make traditional-method sparkling wines, often using the Champagne grapes chardonnay and pinot noir in the blend, resulting in elegant, mineral-forward bubbles for under $35.

Limoges Cellars Emilia sparkling red wine 2022. It is no secret we love any dry red sparkling wine, so finding an excellent one made right here in North Georgia was a big win. The folks behind Limoges Cellars are doing special work at their Cleveland winery, and Emilia, their sparkling red made from the chambourcin grape, is a particular standout. We recommend taking the short trip to their winery to purchase this wine and taste other varieties they produce. Emilia is a versatile holiday food wine, and also would make a special gift.

Gruet Le Spritz Fleuriste wine cocktail. The elderflower-based hugo spritz is having quite the moment. Although the hugo has Italian roots, this bottled version comes from New Mexico sparkling house Gruet. We found the quality impressive, for the category, and the price is very friendly if you are entertaining a crowd.

Copenhagen Sparkling Tea Co. lyserød. We wanted to include an elegant, delicious option for those abstaining from alcohol. This is not dealcoholized wine, but rather an inventive combination of teas, grape juice, citrus and botanicals that has been carbonated to be pleasantly sparkling. Bonus: It is not too sweet, a downside to so many nonalcoholic options. As avid wine drinkers, we are impressed with the complexity and elegance; we serve it in festive wine or cocktail glasses.

ExploreGet holiday wine recommendations from three Atlanta experts

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Jerry and Krista Slater
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: BOB FILA

Get Thanksgiving wine recommendations from three Atlanta experts
Placeholder Image

Credit: Krista Slater

For Thanksgiving wines, try the unexpected
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kathryn McCrary

Brasserie Margot brings a taste of France to Four Seasons Atlanta next month
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Carrefour's cold shoulder for South American beef sparks a backlash from Brazil
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Virginia Willis

Make butternut squash soup on a sheet pan 1h ago
Cookie recipes offer bites of geography1h ago
12 Southern-made gifts for the foodie on your shopping list
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian poised to get $6B federal loan to build Georgia factory
Zoo Atlanta adjusts to life without pandas
Shaky Knees Festival announces new dates and move to Piedmont Park next year