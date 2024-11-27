We’ve reached the time of year when a festive beverage almost always is in order, and a little sparkle in your drink makes it feel extra festive. Here are some unexpected fizzy finds for under $40:

Pere Mata Cupada No. 28 cava brut nature NV. Spain’s cava long has been a leading choice for bubbles on a budget, and there are some amazing high-quality producers putting out exceptional quality for the money. This offering from winemaker Pere Mata is what we turn to for cocktail party bubbles again and again, and at a mere $19.99.

Guido Berlucchi Franciacorta brut NV. Italy’s Franciacorta region, in Lombardy, might be a great alternative to explore if you’re feeling festive but Champagne is out of your budget. There, they make traditional-method sparkling wines, often using the Champagne grapes chardonnay and pinot noir in the blend, resulting in elegant, mineral-forward bubbles for under $35.