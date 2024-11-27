We’ve reached the time of year when a festive beverage almost always is in order, and a little sparkle in your drink makes it feel extra festive. Here are some unexpected fizzy finds for under $40:
Pere Mata Cupada No. 28 cava brut nature NV. Spain’s cava long has been a leading choice for bubbles on a budget, and there are some amazing high-quality producers putting out exceptional quality for the money. This offering from winemaker Pere Mata is what we turn to for cocktail party bubbles again and again, and at a mere $19.99.
Guido Berlucchi Franciacorta brut NV. Italy’s Franciacorta region, in Lombardy, might be a great alternative to explore if you’re feeling festive but Champagne is out of your budget. There, they make traditional-method sparkling wines, often using the Champagne grapes chardonnay and pinot noir in the blend, resulting in elegant, mineral-forward bubbles for under $35.
Limoges Cellars Emilia sparkling red wine 2022. It is no secret we love any dry red sparkling wine, so finding an excellent one made right here in North Georgia was a big win. The folks behind Limoges Cellars are doing special work at their Cleveland winery, and Emilia, their sparkling red made from the chambourcin grape, is a particular standout. We recommend taking the short trip to their winery to purchase this wine and taste other varieties they produce. Emilia is a versatile holiday food wine, and also would make a special gift.
Gruet Le Spritz Fleuriste wine cocktail. The elderflower-based hugo spritz is having quite the moment. Although the hugo has Italian roots, this bottled version comes from New Mexico sparkling house Gruet. We found the quality impressive, for the category, and the price is very friendly if you are entertaining a crowd.
Copenhagen Sparkling Tea Co. lyserød. We wanted to include an elegant, delicious option for those abstaining from alcohol. This is not dealcoholized wine, but rather an inventive combination of teas, grape juice, citrus and botanicals that has been carbonated to be pleasantly sparkling. Bonus: It is not too sweet, a downside to so many nonalcoholic options. As avid wine drinkers, we are impressed with the complexity and elegance; we serve it in festive wine or cocktail glasses.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author