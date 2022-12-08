Nine gift ideas for the cocktail enthusiast

Siligrams Customizable Ice Tray

For a gift that truly makes an impression, add a monogram, logo or design to ice molds. The durable silicon trays are made in the U.S. and come with instructions on perfecting clear ice.

Starting at $29.99 at siligrams.com.

The Zero Proof bundle

The Zero Proof has a curated collection of nonalcoholic wine, spirits and everything else you need for a cocktail experience without the booze. The Holiday Spirit bundle includes one bottle each of Gnista Barreled Oak, Spiritless Kentucky 74 Spiced, Rumish, Aplos and All the Bitter orange bitters.

$125 at thezeroproof.com.

Cocktail Bombs

For drinks that are fun for the whole family, drop a nonalcoholic Cocktail Bomb into a glass of sparkling water and watch it fizz, change colors or even sparkle with edible glitter. Who wouldn’t feel jolly sipping an effervescent Jack Frost Glitter Bomb? And, of course, you can add alcohol to amp them up.

$29.95 for a six-bomb variety pack at cocktailbombshop.com.

The Long Drink

In Finland, kalsarikänni, also known as päntsdrunk, means drinking at home, alone, in your underwear. And, there is nothing more appropriate for that than Finland’s national beverage, the Long Drink. The refreshing alcoholic drink now comes in four canned expressions: traditional, zero, strong and one that is perfect for the holiday season: cranberry.

Prices vary. Available at local retailers and at longdrink.com.

Josh Cellars Reserve

Grab a bottle from California-based Josh Cellars, which won Wine Enthusiast’s Winery of the Year award in 2021. The crisp North Coast chardonnay ($18.99, 750 milliliters) is swirling with lemon zest and notes of peach, while the big red North Coast cabernet sauvignon ($21.99, 750 milliliters) is bursting with dark cherry notes, mocha and toasted hazelnut.

Available in retail stores, and at drizly.com and joshcellars.com.

Vilarnau cava

Located in Penedés, Spain, Vilarnau is a small artisan cellar making cava in the traditional way. The Brut Reserva ($14.99, 750 milliliters) is crisp, with fine bubbles and a nice acidity, as well as bready and orchard notes. Bottles of the Brut and Brut Rose ($15.99, 750 milliliters) are wrapped in a colorful design that honors the Catalan roots of architect Antoni Gaudi.

Available in retail stores and at drizly.com.

Chemist chocolate orange gin liqueur

Orange and chocolate are a classic holiday combination. Asheville, North Carolina-based distillery Chemist Spirits uses its barrel-rested gin, finished with cacao husks from French Broad Chocolate Co., as well as Spanish sweet orange for a rich, sweet liqueur that would be perfect for a decadent digestive.

$52 per 60-proof, 750-milliliter bottle at retail stores and chemistspirits.com.

Tip Top espresso martini

Tip Top Proper Cocktails unveiled its espresso martini in November. The 44-proof canned cocktail’s three ingredients (vodka, Counter Culture espresso and vanilla) combine to make a martini that is strong and smooth. Pour it into a shaker and it froths up like a professional bartender’s version. Bonus: The tiny cans are perfect stocking stuffers.

$4.99 per 100-milliliter can, available in retail stores and at tiptopcocktails.com.

