10 Georgia products perfect for holiday gifts

For the newcomer

Do you have someone on your gift list who is new to Atlanta? Consider getting them this collection of treats from Grits Bits. The Welcome Bag comes with a 3-ounce box of Grits Bits, peach-shaped chocolate, a 7-ounce bag of Sea Salt Caramel Popcorn made in Atlanta, Georgia peanuts, pecan praline, Georgia Peach Jelly Belly Beans and a 12-ounce bottle of Coke.

Georgia crafted

The Georgia Crafted website sells more than 200 products made by small, local artisans from around Georgia. You can buy individual items or gift boxes. Check out the 2023 holiday gift box ($39.99) — which includes rosemary nut mix, chocolate caramel pecan clusters, which chocolate covered peppermint pretzels, SusanSnaps ginger snaps and chocolate s’mores. Or consider this $34.99 Red and Black gift box, for the UGA Bulldogs fan on your list. It comes with kettle corn; Lane’s Kinda Sweet Sauce; HIBO (Hibiscus) Energy Drink, which is made in Athens; Georgia peanuts; and cedar grilling planks.

Food of the monks

The monks at Monastery of the Holy Spirit in Conyers have a bakery that produces, among other things, biscotti, fudge and fruitcake. Also check out their Abbot’s Table Honey, which is 100% local and made from nectar harvested from wildflowers. The monks also sell books and religious items.

Get on board

You likely need a hostess gift this season. If charcuterie boards are their jam, check out this Charcuterie Jam Kit from Georgia Gifts & More. This $29.99 kit comes with three of Emily G’s most popular jams — Peach Marmalade, Jalapeno Raspberry and Fig Pomegranate —to complement your favorite meats and cheeses.

Is the person you’re buying for not in to sweets? Check out these Vidalia onion sauces and dressings.

Mind your beeswax

Savannah Bee Co. produces more than just honey. Beauty products, T-shirts and its Queen Bee Body Butter gift set can be bought online, in case you can’t make it to Savannah. Try the heel balm, or maybe the honey straws for stocking stuffers.

For the bar

Augusta is known for golf, but the world famous course might not exist if not for Fruitland Nurseries. Not as large as it used to be, Fruitland still produces a vodka made with real Georgia peaches. Or head to The Pinewood in Decatur and pick up some Proof Old Fashioned Cocktail Syrup. The syrups come in five flavors: traditional, pecan, maple bacon, black walnut and orange.

Home grown

Pecans say Georgia and Christmas. Pearson Farm speaks to a range of palettes with varieties from salted, to roasted, to chocolate covered. These treats are great for snacking and in holiday recipes.

Say cheese

Sweet Grass Dairy, Georgia’s most beloved cheesemaker, offers small batches of grass-based cow cheese, as well as gift boxes.

From the heart, for the heart

Extra virgin olive oil has long been touted as being good for your heart, and now you can get a bottle made with Georgia olives. Georgia Olive Farms in Lakeland presses olives at its own mill within 24 hours of being harvested from its fields. You can choose from two kinds: Arbequina and Chef’s Blend.

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.