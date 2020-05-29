X

How to start birdwatching, or birding, in Atlanta

The migratory oven bird, a warbler species, builds a nest resembling a tiny Dutch oven on the ground. It can be heard singing now in Georgia woodlands. DICK DANIELS/CREATIVE COMMONS
PODCAST | May 29, 2020
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of accessAtlanta, AJC reporter Bo Emerson speaks with Adam Betuel, Atlanta Audubon's Director of Conservation, about birdwatching, or birding, and shares how anybody can participate locally.

