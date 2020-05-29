How to start birdwatching, or birding, in Atlanta

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
In this episode of accessAtlanta, AJC reporter Bo Emerson speaks with Adam Betuel, Atlanta Audubon's Director of Conservation, about birdwatching, or birding, and shares how anybody can participate locally.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
