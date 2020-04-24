How Atlanta musicians are handling isolation during pandemic

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.
With live music and concert reviews on hold due to COVID-19, the AJC's Melissa Ruggieri has created a new series, Mic Check, which focuses on how Georgia musicians are currently spending their time.
In this episode of accessAtlanta, Ruggieri shares more about the series, including updates from local artists like T.I., Big Boi, Brandon Bush, and Butch Walker.
