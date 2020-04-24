X

How Atlanta musicians are handling isolation during pandemic

Cartersville native Butch Walker is spending time at his home in Los Angeles with his family during the coronavirus lockdown. He'll release a rock opera, "American Love Story," in May. Photo: Courtesy TCB PR
PODCAST | April 24, 2020
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

With live music and concert reviews on hold due to COVID-19, the AJC's Melissa Ruggieri has created a new series, Mic Check, which focuses on how Georgia musicians are currently spending their time.

In this episode of accessAtlanta, Ruggieri shares more about the series, including updates from local artists like T.I., Big Boi, Brandon Bush, and Butch Walker.

