How to listen to Atlanta podcasts from the AJC

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has numerous podcast offerings, whether you’re interested sports, politics, true crime or entertainment.
Here’s how to listen to them.
On your computer:
You can listen to each episode of AJC podcasts through the AJC podcasts landing page. Select "details" to listen to previous episodes. Most AJC podcasts release articles along with each new episode, so you can also listen on the article page and download the episode to your computer.
Want to find us on your phone?
iPhone: Open "Podcasts" - it's a preloaded app on iPhones, with a purple icon - and click the search button in the lower right-hand corner. Type in the name of the podcast and tap on the show's title in the results. Tap again on the show's icon. You'll find all of the previous episodes available to listen to, and be sure to hit subscribe to have the podcast automatically delivered to your phone when there's a new episode.
Android: Open the Google Podcasts app and search for podcasts - and click on the magnifying glass at the top of the screen. Type in the name of the podcast and tap on the show's title in the results. You'll find all of the previous episodes available to listen to, and be sure to hit subscribe to have the podcast automatically delivered to your phone when there's a new episode.
Spotify: For Spotify, you can use either the mobile app or web browser, to listen. Browse and type in the name of the podcast. Tap on the show's title in the results. You'll find all of the previous episodes available to listen to, and be sure to hit follow so you'll be notified when there's a new episode.
Each of our podcasts are also on Castbox and Stitcher. No matter where you listen to AJC podcasts, be sure to subscribe and review.
Atlanta Podcasts from the AJC
Explore the latest epsiode of these podcasts about Atlanta from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, including Atlanta sports teams, things to do in Atlanta, Georgia politics and elections, Georgia true crime and newsmakers.
Politically Georgia: Hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy offer fact-based news on Georgia politics and the 2022 election.
Hawks Report: Host Lauren Williams interviews players, coaches and experts of interest to Atlanta Hawks fans.
Things to Do in Atlanta: Get ready for the weekend with this podcast about things to do and places to go this week in Atlanta
Breakdown: The award-winning Georgia true crime podcast hosted by journalist Bill Rankin. The current season explores The Trump Grand Jury in Georgia examining the 2020 presidential election
