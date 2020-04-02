Where to find the best street art in metro Atlanta

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify,
There are more than 700 murals in Metro Atlanta. In this episode of accessAtlanta, AJC writer Najja Parker shares the best street art in Metro Atlanta that can be viewed on a walk while adhering to social distancing guidance or even from a car.
