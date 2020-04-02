X

Where to find the best street art in metro Atlanta

A 30-foot-tall mural of Atlanta hip-hop legends OutKast was painted on the side of a building in Atlanta's Little Five Points neighborhood. TYLER ESTEP / TYLER.ESTEP@AJC.COM
PODCAST | April 2, 2020
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There are more than 700 murals in Metro Atlanta. In this episode of accessAtlanta, AJC writer Najja Parker shares the best street art in Metro Atlanta that can be viewed on a walk while adhering to social distancing guidance or even from a car.

