How to participate in the rise of gardening using what you have

In this episode of accessAtlanta, AJC reporter Rosalind Bentley discusses the surge of interest in gardening amid the pandemic.
Bentley discussed how plant companies and nurseries have responded to the new public demand. Plus, whether you’re worried about the food supply chain or need a hobby to destress, there are ways to garden whether or not you are surrounded by green space.
