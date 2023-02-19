X
Warm up the whole family with an early vacation to one of these top Southern beaches

Travel
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Just because summer hasn’t arrived doesn’t mean that you have to press pause on your vacation plans. The South has a number of beaches that are perfect for warming up the family with an early vacation.

Here is a quick breakdown of some of the best around for that next big trip.

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

As the winner of Southern Living’s Best Beach Town for 2022 and recipient of Trip Advisor’s 2021 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Award, South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island has critics’ ears buzzing. It’s a manageable drive away from Georgia’s capital city and full of southern charm.

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

A counterpoint to the party-centric sands of Florida’s most notable beaches, South Carolina’s top beach is family oriented and focused on relaxation.

“With one of the top 10 family beaches in the U.S., an array of world-class golf courses, abundant natural beauty and a spirit you won’t find anywhere else, Hilton Head Island offers a relaxing, laid-back and welcoming vibe that makes it a perfect vacation destination,” the island’s tourism website said. “There’s something marvelously different about the relaxed, warm and welcoming vibe found on Hilton Head Island. It’s the Lowcountry way of life - and it’s what makes Hilton Head Island one of the best family destinations for your next vacation.”

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama

Named after the short-lived success of locals who attempted to grow oranges and other fruits on its shores, Alabama’s Orange Beach has taken on a life of its own over the years. Together with nearby Gulf Shores, the community features 32 miles of beaches along the Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

To kick off spring, visitors flock to the Orange Beach Festival of Art to patronize vendors of the performing, visual, musical and culinary arts. Then there’s Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival for those interested in grabbing a tasty bite to eat and doing a little dancing.

For a more high-octane beach experience, visitors should check out the legendary Flora-Bama Interstate Mullet Toss. Just as it sounds, beach goers will throw mullets (the fish, not the hairstyle) over the Florida and Alabama state line to see who can toss theirs the farthest. As one of the “biggest beach parties on the coast,” it’s an event that requires hotel booking months — if not years — in advance.

South Beach, Florida

From the oceanside dining to the fishing and golf excursions of Haulover Park, Florida’s South Beach is a Miami Beach neighborhood with a lot to offer. It offers all of the nightlife glamour of Miami, but also provides a number of family-friendly ways to have fun.

The historic Art Deco district offers a unique architectural experience and plenty of local culture. Haulover Park features opportunities for bike rides, tennis and many other activities. The water stays above 70 degrees year round, making it a great spot for an early vacation as well.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

With 60 miles of coastline across 14 different communities, South Carolina’s Myrtle Beach is a sprawling landscape of memorable vacation opportunities. The water is warm year round, and the weather is temperate for off-season visits. The beach is family friendly and full of activities, including the Myrtle Beach Arts & Gallery Trail and the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

There’s also mini golf and go-karts for the kids, as well as a Broadway at the Beach for shopping and dining. No matter how you want to spend time with your family, Myrtle Beach has you covered.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Credit: TNS

Credit: AP

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

