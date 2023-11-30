4 reasons why Dahlonega is a Christmas heaven

According to Southern Living, Dahlonega, is the top destination for a classic Southern Christmas — and it’s just a little over an hour away from Atlanta.

“Very few places do a Southern small-town Christmas as well as Dahlonega, Georgia, which is one of the South’s favorite holiday towns,” reported the outlet. “Dahlonega combines small-town charm with a Christmas spirit and flare that will have you feeling like you’re on the inside of a snowglobe.”

While four Georgia cities made the magazine’s list of best Christmas towns in the South, Dahlonega came out on top. Here are four reasons the town is a must-visit location this holiday season.