4 reasons why Dahlonega is a Christmas heaven

Travel
By
31 minutes ago

According to Southern Living, Dahlonega, is the top destination for a classic Southern Christmas — and it’s just a little over an hour away from Atlanta.

“Very few places do a Southern small-town Christmas as well as Dahlonega, Georgia, which is one of the South’s favorite holiday towns,” reported the outlet. “Dahlonega combines small-town charm with a Christmas spirit and flare that will have you feeling like you’re on the inside of a snowglobe.”

While four Georgia cities made the magazine’s list of best Christmas towns in the South, Dahlonega came out on top. Here are four reasons the town is a must-visit location this holiday season.

Festival of Trees

Through December 31, Hancock Park

Part of the town’s Old Fashioned Christmas, “the Festival of Trees is the perfect place for a photo! The 15 colorfully decorated trees will remain on display in Hancock Park throughout December,” according to the event page.

Carriage rides

Through December 31, board at the Historic Public Square and on West Main Street at Hancock Park

Join Dahlonega Carriage & Horse Rides for a tour around Dahlonega’s historic district. Rides are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Rides are first-come, first-served, and you must pay in cash.

Christmas Parade

December 9 at 11 a.m., Dahlonega Historic District

Santa won’t be the only one making an appearance at Dahlonega’s Christmas Parade. Local organizations will be competing to impress the crowds with the most impressive floats.

Photo-op locations

if you’re hoping for some great holiday photos, Dahlonega has you covered with several locations that are perfect backdrops for your Christmas pics.

  • 19 Degrees North (outside decorations)
  • Black Bear Mercantile (inside, Christmas Tree)
  • Canvas & Cork (inside, “Rhombus the Square Bear”)
  • Dahlonega Tasting Room (outside, window decorations)
  • Gateway Antique Mall (outside, vintage Santa)
  • No. 3 Vintage (outside decorations and inside tree at bottom of stairs)
  • The Carriage House (outside)

