The Avondale Estates Christmas homes tour is back

If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, you will be soon. And what better way to start the season than by checking out beautifully decorated homes and visiting a holiday market?

The 31st annual Avondale Estates Christmas Christmas Tour of Homes & Holiday Market is set to take place on December 10, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., starting at The Lake House at Avondale Estates, 59 Lakeshore Dr., Avondale Estates, GA, 30002.

“Christmas is an amazing time here in Avondale Estates, and the Tour of Homes and Holiday Market add to the wonderful holiday feeling.” said the event’s website.

“In addition to the featured homes, the city will be’lit up’ along every street in the Avondale Estates Business District, and in the plazas around town.”

Avondale Estates transforms into a holiday wonderland filled with handcrafts, food, lights, photography, and more every year. It’s the perfect place to get one-of-a-kind handcrafted gifts or tasty smoked meats and zesty jams.

You can drive to the individual homes on the tour or catch a free shuttle. Shuttle times are 3:00, 3:15, 3:30, 5:30 and 6:00 p.m. Sign up by emailing mplcvl@aol.com.

