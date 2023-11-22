The Avondale Estates Christmas homes tour is back

If you’re not already in the holiday spirit, you will be soon. And what better way to start the season than by checking out beautifully decorated homes and visiting a holiday market?

The 31st annual Avondale Estates Christmas Christmas Tour of Homes & Holiday Market is set to take place on December 10, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., starting at The Lake House at Avondale Estates, 59 Lakeshore Dr., Avondale Estates, GA, 30002.

“Christmas is an amazing time here in Avondale Estates, and the Tour of Homes and Holiday Market add to the wonderful holiday feeling.” said the event’s website.