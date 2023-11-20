4 products to make holiday travel easier

Travel
By
1 hour ago

If you’re plan to travel for the holidays, you already have enough to worry about — traffic, flight times, ride-shares. Sometimes the best way to beat a hectic holiday travel season is to be prepared.

“Having a ‘crisis plan’ in place can decrease your feelings of anxiety because you already know what to do if something disrupts your itinerary,” Nina Vasan, chief medical officer of the mental health platform Real told HuffPost.

ExploreStudy: People who decorate for the holidays appear happier and friendlier

While having a crisis plan in place and brushing up on your breathing techniques are great, there are also a few must-have items to make traveling a little less stressful.

Here are four products designed to make traveling easier during any season:

Luggage Straps

If you’re flying, luggage straps are a must-have. Between overpacking and airport personnel being a little rough with your suitcase, luggage straps will help keep everything tight and neat. Pick a brightly-colored set and they’ll help you spot your luggage on the carousel too.

Amazon offers a four-pack for $14.99.

Bluetooth Transmitter

Prefer to use your own wireless headphones or ear buds while watching a movie on your flight? Simply plug a Bluetooth transmitter into the headphone jack and stream wirelessly to your own headphones.

This Amazon Bluetooth transmitter has a 33-foot reach and a 22-hour battery life, and it’s available for under $40.

ExploreMariah Carey reveals her favorite Christmas song

Cell Phone Holder

If you’d rather watch something on your cell phone than on the in-flight entertainment system, having a cell phone holder allows you to be hands-free and helps keep your spine in alignment as you watch your favorite content.

The JSAUX Airplane Travel Essentials Airplane Phone Holder 360 is available for $8.99.

Luggage Tracker

Losing luggage can feel way worse than a delayed or canceled flight. AirTags have GPS capabilities and send location data directly to your Apple device. If you don’t have an Apple device, you can still track your luggage using devices like Tile, Spytec, or even the SAMSUNG Galaxy SmartTag 2.

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams is a writer, indie producer and director, and journalist for a variety of magazine outlets. Her career has lead her to create content for entertainment, sports, lifestyle, local breaking news and more.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

TORPY: ‘Burning (stuff) is cool.’ Training center foes’ tactics heat up 6h ago

Credit: TNS

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Kinzinger vows to campaign against Trump in Georgia in 2024
5h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia deputy who fatally shot exonerated man had prior firing for excessive force
4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Rivalry week: No. 1 Bulldogs up next for Yellow Jackets
2h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Rivalry week: No. 1 Bulldogs up next for Yellow Jackets
2h ago

Credit: MUST Ministries

MUST Ministries’ new marketplace provides ‘parity, not charity’
6h ago
The Latest

Unruly American Airlines passenger gets prison time, must pay restitution
3h ago
There’s still time to visit Washington Farms for a family-fun fall weekend
5 reasons why Madison is the perfect escape this holiday season
Featured

Credit: Mike Luckovich

Mike Luckovich: Rosalynn’s farewell
15h ago
AJC seeking memories and photos of Rosalynn Carter
4h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top