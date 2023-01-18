Visual arts roundup: Seduction, the Old West, seahorses, ceramics and more

Brannon Gullatt is the least known of this quartet of artists, but his combination of Catholic devotional imagery with Barbie dolls blends well with Wakeman’s brand of sincere irony. Most notable in this show is the weeping doll head titled “Sign of Divine Providence.”

If 378 is going out with updates on unjustly neglected artistic careers, Echo Contemporary Art is hosting through Jan. 28 a show featuring some of Atlanta’s emerging younger artists alongside midcareer ones, the guest-curated “Into Me I See.”

Lucy Luckovich’s biting sense of symbolic critique, disguised as gorgeous photorealist painting, has become a source of increasing enthusiasm among viewers with every new exhibition. Lacey Longino, most recently known for large wall murals, returns here to easel painting, and Hannah Helton presents striking cyanotypes on silk that are instant attention-grabbers. Truett Dietz, Roberto Navarrete, Rebecca Payne, Kamryn Shawron, Jasmine Best and Leela Hoehn complete a roster of artists that reveals a dynamic range of styles and subjects.

Credit: Lynne Tanzer Credit: Lynne Tanzer

Their individual works, however, have been selected by curator Lynne Tanzer with a specific psychological purpose in mind: what C. G. Jung called the confrontation with the shadow. Tanzer invites viewers to journey with these artists who have, she believes, confronted their own darkness on a journey to light.

The show is only one of the offerings in Echo’s side galleries; the paintings of Autumn Nelson’s “Sologamy” are in a nearby studio, works in which male and female figures engage in their own psychologically fraught interactions. They are rendered in a vividly high-key palette.

Credit: Courtesy of Echo Contemporary Art Credit: Courtesy of Echo Contemporary Art

These shows will be joined by a main gallery exhibition, “The Necessity of Seduction: Cuba and Eros,” featuring works by Karen Graffeo, Esteban Jiménez Guerra and Rolando Vazquez Hernandez that explore the shifting destinies of “the feminine principle as personal and cultural gestalt.”

Coupled with Kassondra Friedman’s “fashion-driven, dreamy narratives” in the paintings of “Fashion Impressions,” Eddie Farr’s “Rain on a Tin Roof” installation, and the two previously mentioned shows, it should make for a remarkable survey of the human condition.

Credit: Courtesy of HiLo Press Credit: Courtesy of HiLo Press

Also opening this weekend, on Jan. 21, is Michelle Laxalt’s new ceramic exhibition “Instar” at HiLo Press. Fans of Laxalt’s psychologically charged biomorphic shapes in ceramic should be delighted by these new works, with such titles as “Instar (a ripple in the wound).” Instar, the stage between two successive molts in insects, is a moment of transition that Rebecca Solnit has called a metaphor for the unstable opposites of change overall.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

