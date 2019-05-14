Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day: When is each, why is it celebrated?

When it is: The last Monday in May. This year, it falls on May 28. In 2019, Memorial Day will be on May 27.

Its original name: Decoration Day. Initially, it honored only those soldiers who'd died during the Civil War. In 1868, a veteran of the Union Army, General John A. Logan, decided to formalize a growing tradition of towns decorating veterans' graves with flowers, by organizing a nationwide day of remembrance on May 30 (Logan also served in Congress from Illinois and in 1884, unsuccessfully ran for vice president on the Republican ticket). During World War I, the holiday's focus expanded to honoring those lost during all U.S. wars.

When it became official: In 1968, Congress officially established Memorial Day (as it had gradually come to be known) as a federal holiday that always takes place on the last Monday in May.

Its unofficial designation: Memorial Day is still a solemn day of remembrance everywhere from Arlington National Cemetery to metro Atlanta, where a number of ceremonies and events will take place on Monday. (get ready for some rain, though). On a lighter note, though, many people view the arrival of the three-day weekend each year as the start of summer (In fact, this year, the summer solstice arrives at 6:07 a.m. EDT on June 21).

One more thing to know: In 2000, Congress established the National Moment of Remembrance. It asks all Americans to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day each year to remember the dead.

VETERANS DAY

When it is: November 11 every year. In 2018, Veterans Day falls on a Sunday (as a result, it will be officially observed as a federal holiday this year on Monday, Nov. 12).

Its original name: Armistice Day. The "armistice" or agreement signed between the Allies and Germany that ended World War I called for the cessation of all hostilities to take effect at 11 a.m. on the eleventh day of the eleventh month of the year in 1918. One year later, on Nov. 11, 1919, the first Armistice Day was celebrated in the U.S.

When it became official: In 1938, a Congressional act established Armistice Day an annual legal holiday. In 1945, World War II veteran Raymond Weeks first proposed the idea of expanding the holiday to one honoring veterans of all U.S. wars. In 1954, the holiday legally became known as Veterans Day (In 1982, President Ronald Reagan presented Alabama resident Weeks with the Presidential Citizenship Medal in recognition of his efforts in creating Veterans Day).

Its temporary relocation: In 1968, the same Congressional act that established Memorial Day moved Veterans Day to the fourth Monday in October every year. That law took effect in 1971; just four years later, in 1975, President Gerald Ford -- citing the original date's "historic and patriotic significance" -- signed a bill redesignated November 11 as Veterans Day every year.

One more thing to know: Despite much confusion over the spelling, it's Veterans Day, plural, and without any apostrophes. That's according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which explains on its web site: "Veterans Day does not include an apostrophe but does include an "s" at the end of 'veterans' because it is not a day that 'belongs' to veterans, it is a day for honoring all veterans."