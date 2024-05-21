Things to Do

Atlanta Dream coach Tanisha Wright shares her love of Atlanta with Monica Pearson

Tanisha Wright, third-year head coach of the Atlanta Dream, sits with Monica Pearson and talks about the Caitlin Clark affect and the future of the WNBA.
By Keri Janton – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

Tanisha Wright, fearless leader of the Atlanta Dream, tells the AJC’s Monica Pearson that while the NBA is the pinnacle for many, the WNBA is where she plans to stay.

Wright retired from her 14-year WNBA career in 2019, and was hired in Atlanta just two years later. She’s turned the team around, accruing 14 wins her first season and 19 her second. The Dream led the league in sold-out games last year and Wright believes viewership is only going to grow from here.

Wright has lived all over the United States and said, other than the traffic, she loves living in Atlanta.

“It’s the city I never knew I needed.”

ExploreStream this episode of 'The Monica Pearson Show'

She majored in elementary education at Penn State and said that, although she didn’t become a teacher, coaching is just another form of that profession. In this week’s episode of “The Monica Pearson Show,” hear Wright describes her coaching style and why she refers to herself as a truth teller.

Monica and Wright also dive into the salary discrepancies between the WNBA and the NBA, Wright’s involvement in PowerHER, and who she considers her mentors. And find out what trait she blames on her zodiac sign (hint: she’s a Sagittarius) and what she’d be doing if she wasn’t a coach.

Stream “The Monica Pearson Show” at www.ajc.com.

About the Author

Keri Janton
Editors' Picks

Credit: Matt Kempner/AJC

He’s been arrested 80 times in metro Atlanta ... and counting

Credit: Ariel Hart

Georgia had third-highest increase in ACA health insurance enrollment

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta IG: investigations being internally blocked

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: AJC file

OPINION
Who would want to be a university president these days? Not me

Credit: Family Photo

KSU student killed on campus remembered as selfless, dedicated
The Latest

Credit: Robert Miller

Middle-aged brothers explore Jewish heritage on a road trip South in ‘Goyhood’
Atlanta Jazz Festival 2024 brings a world of talent to Piedmont Park
Heat up your summer with these hot new Southern books
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Tuesday is primary election day! Here's our Georgia Decides Voter Guide
Some things to know about this morning’s Georgia-LSU baseball matchup
Before and after photos: See new changes at Atlanta airport MARTA station