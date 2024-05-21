Memorial Day weekend commemorations, celebrations presented across Atlanta

A day to remember. The following commemorative events are free and will take place Monday, May 27 (unless noted):

Acworth’s Memorial Day Ceremony. Veterans and current service personnel will pay tribute to those who lost their lives fighting for our country. Engraved pavers honoring those who served in armed forces that have been purchased since last Veterans Day will be presented. 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Cauble Park at Patriots Point, 4425 Beach St., Acworth. acworthtourism.org

Alpharetta’s Memorial Day tribute. The City of Alpharetta and Rotary Club of Alpharetta will host a Memorial Day tribute featuring keynote speaker Gen. Dale Alford, retired USMC, and more. 9 a.m. Alpharetta City Hall, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. awesomealpharetta.com

Smyrna’s Memorial Day ceremony. Community members will honor those fallen in the line of duty and their families with a ceremony next to City Hall. 9:30-10:30 a.m. Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna. (In the event of inclement weather, the program moves to the Smyrna Community Center.) www.smyrnaga.gov

Dunwoody’s Memorial Day ceremony. Includes “Dunwoody Idol” contestant Grace Jacob singing the national anthem, guest speakers and more. 10-11 a.m. DeKalb Veterans Memorial, Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. dunwoodyga.gov

Roswell Remembers Memorial Day ceremony. Hometown heroes will be honored during an event featuring a military ceremony, the presentation of colors, laying of the wreath and more. Tickets for a barbecue lunch will be available on-site. 10 a.m. Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. roswell365.com

Marietta Memorial Day Ceremony. Guest speakers will deliver speeches honoring veterans. Help scouts place flags starting at 8 a.m.; ceremony at noon. Marietta National Cemetery, 500 Washington Ave NE, Marietta. travelcobb.org

Peachtree Corners Memorial Day Service and Youth Challenge. The 11 a.m. ceremony follows the 9 a.m. Youth Challenge, an obstacle course-themed competition for ages 9 to 18 intended to increase appreciation of military service. Peachtree Corners Town Center, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. ptreecornerstowncenter.com

Patriotic light show. Stone Mountain Park will host four nights of patriotic celebrations Friday-Monday, May 24-27, including a drone and light show that will play snippets of 100 popular tunes from several decades, followed by a salute to the troops and a fireworks finale. The 116th Army Band plays at the park on Saturday and Sunday. Attractions such as Dinosaur Explore, Scenic Railroad and Summit Skyride will be open. Active duty and retired military personnel will receive a free attractions ticket, with 35% off for tickets for immediate family members (offer available Memorial Day weekend only). Children under 3 receive free entry daily. Attractions open at 10 a.m.; drone and light show, 9:30 p.m. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com

Cultural celebration. Get ready to join the revelry at the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival, which includes a variety of concerts, food, fetes and the main event, the parade. The latter, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, will showcase masqueraders in festive, flamboyant costumes in groups known as mas bands. Lovers of Caribbean music will appreciate the lineup of soca artists including Motto, Asa Bantan, Pumpa, Problem Child and Burning Flames, while DJs will keep the good vibes going from morning to night. The two-day event will kickoff with the 10th Annual J’ouvert, a paint and powder night street party followed by the carnival and concerts. J’ouvet, 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Friday, May 24. 1080 Donald Lee Howell Parkway, Atlanta. The main event, Festival Village, opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25. Westside Park, 1660 Johnson Road NW, Atlanta. atlantacarnival.org

Get jazzy with it. Head to Piedmont Park for the 47th annual Atlanta Jazz Festival. Bring a blanket or lounge chairs, pack a picnic basket and plan to enjoy vibrant and sultry tunes from 16 artists including New Jazz Underground, Groove Centric, Lizz Wright and André 3000, singer, songwriter, producer and one-half of the Atlanta Grammy-winning duo Outkast. Performances begin at 1 p.m.; last performance starts at 9 p.m. Saturday-Monday, May 25-27. The Jazz Festival continues at other venues through May 30; check the website for full details. Free. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive NE, Atlanta. atljazzfest.com

Eat, drink and be entertained. Kickstart the weekend at City Winery Atlanta on Saturday, May 25, by fueling up with food, beverages and lots of laughter during the Funk ‘N Funny Brunch featuring Kasper and the 911 Band, comedian Bo P and MC Lamont Ferrell. Tickets, $25-$35; brunch buffet available separately. Doors open at 11 a.m.. show at noon. Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 615-324-1010, citywinery.com

In full bloom. At the family-friendly Bloomin’ Fest, guests will be able to partake of live music, food trucks, face painting, axe throwing, giant bubbles, bouncy houses. Free. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 25. Legion Park, 5514 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell. bloominfest.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Game time. Batter up! Watch the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals on Memorial Day, the first game in a four-game series, at Truist Park. Prices vary. 4:10 p.m. Monday, May 27. 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. mlb.com/braves