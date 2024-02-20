Miami Beach tightens spring break rules; ‘Lawlessness will not be tolerated’

Former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber estimated 40,000 people choose to vacation in the sunny paradise during spring break each year. While the popular hot spot is preparing for its visitors, Miami plans to regain control of its city by tightening the rules.

“We’re shutting the door on spring break once and for all,” Commissioner Alex Fernandez said at a press conference. “Lawlessness will not be tolerated in Miami Beach.”

According to the Miami Beach City Commission, visitors can expect “curfews, security searches and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence.”