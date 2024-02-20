Travel

Miami Beach tightens spring break rules; ‘Lawlessness will not be tolerated’

New policy enforces curfews, bar closures and more

Former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber estimated 40,000 people choose to vacation in the sunny paradise during spring break each year. While the popular hot spot is preparing for its visitors, Miami plans to regain control of its city by tightening the rules.

“We’re shutting the door on spring break once and for all,” Commissioner Alex Fernandez said at a press conference. “Lawlessness will not be tolerated in Miami Beach.”

According to the Miami Beach City Commission, visitors can expect “curfews, security searches and bag checks at beach access points, early beach entrance closures, DUI checkpoints, bumper-to-bumper traffic, road closures and arrests for drug possession and violence.”

Here’s what’s illegal and prohibited during spring break.

Illegal

  • Consumption of alcohol in public.
  • Smoking tobacco or marijuana on beaches or in parks.
  • Possession or consumption of narcotics.
  • Driving under the influence.
  • Driving a scooter or vehicle irresponsibly.
  • Violence of any kind.

Prohibited on the beach

  • Consumption of alcohol.
  • Narcotics and marijuana.
  • Large tents, tables or similar structures.
  • Loud music.
  • Large coolers.
  • Glass containers.
  • Styrofoam and plastic straws.

Vacationers can also expect liquor stores in the entertainment district to close at 8 p.m.

“We need to correct these issues. We need to do it now, and we’re going to be very proactive,” current Mayor Steven Meiner said to WPLG Local 10. “And if somebody thinks we’re doing too much, well, that means we’re probably doing it right.”

In addition to the new set of rules, Miami Beach will begin its financial punishment with a nonresident towing rate of $516 for vehicles within the South Beach limits, a flat rate parking fee of $30 in specified garages, and increased parking rates of at least $100 in surrounding areas March 7-10 and 14-17.

