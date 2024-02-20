Spring travel: 6 spectacular beach towns for an unforgettable seaside getaway

West Palm Beach Waterfront Visitor Information Center, 561-881-9757, westpalmbeach.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Orange Beach, Alabama

Looking for a laid-back, family-friendly vibe? Head to Orange Beach along Alabama’s Gulf Coast. It offers an array of relaxing activities for all ages, from fishing off the back of a chartered boat to paddle boarding in the green-blue waters. Soak in the area’s natural beauty, from its long stretch of white beach to its bird-watching spots and natural trails. Worship the sun on Cotton Bayou beach, a small, unspoiled slice of Gulf State Park. The whole family can chill in one of the many condo rentals or enjoy housekeeping and room services at Hotel Indigo (beachindigo.com). From there, it’s a short walk to an array of restaurants, including CoastAL (coastalorangebeach.com), a sprawling beachside restaurant with outdoor seating and live music, or OSO (osobearpoint.com), serving breakfast, lunch and dinner on Bear Point Harbor. And though it’s a stone’s through over the state line in Florida, a visit to the famous Flora-Bama beach bar (florabama.com) is worth the six-minute drive. Farther inland, check out the thrills at The Wharf (alwharf.com), home to one of the Southeast’s biggest Ferris wheels as well as laser tag, concerts in the amphitheater and a variety of restaurants.

Orange Beach Welcome Center, 800-745-7263, gulfshores.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California

The charming coastal village, a two-hour drive south of San Francisco, is home to some of the state’s most iconic beaches. Bask in the breathtaking views with a stroll along the Scenic Pathway that curves above the cypress-shaded bluff overlooking Carmel Beach. Intrepid walkers can head south for about 90 minutes to Point Lobos or 55 minutes north to Pebble Beach without leaving the trail. Soak in the sun during the day, then curl up next to a driftwood beach fire to watch the sunset. This dog-friendly beach not only allows the family’s four-footed member to romp on the beach and swim in the water, they can take doggie surfing classes from several local outlets. Dine on fresh catches prepared with a California flair at The Grill on Ocean Avenue (thegrilloceanave.com) or sample casual European cuisine at La Bicyclette (labicycletterestaurant.com). Taste the best of the wine bars, bakeries, brewpubs and restaurants during Culinary Week, May 31-June 8. Stay at one of the town’s charming inns, each with a unique style and boutique feel. The Cypress Inn (cypress-inn.com) is a historic property dating back to 1929, and La Playa Hotel (laplayahotel.com) greets guests with a sangria reception and starts each morning with a champagne breakfast buffet.

Carmel-by-the-Sea Visitor Center, 831-624-2522, carmelcalifornia.com

Credit: NYT Credit: NYT

Eleuthera Island, The Bahamas

Located 60 miles east of Nassau, this thin, 110-miles-long island has a population of 11,000. Famous for its pink beaches, the entire destination has a beach town vibe. Sand and surf lovers will revel in the array of more than 100 beaches to choose from, but two favorites are Receiver’s Beach, noted for its calm, shallow waters, and Surfer’s Beach, beloved for its big waves. Away from the water, take a drive along the Glass Window Bridge with its stunning views. Dip into the shallow rock pools at the Queen’s Bath. In between explorations, recharge at The Cove Eleuthera (thecoveeleuthera.com), a recently renovated, 40-acre property that offers accommodations in villas, suites and bungalows. Amenities include the Freedom Restaurant & Sushi Bar, ecological excursions to the Seahorse National Park and “babymoon” packages for expecting parents. Getting there is now easier than ever since Delta recently added direct flights from Atlanta that will have you sunning yourself in just over two hours.

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, 242-302-2000, bahamas.com

Credit: Anibal Trejo Credit: Anibal Trejo

Cascais, Portugal

Once the summer retreat of Portuguese nobility, Cascias is now a beach and resort town that invites visitors to enjoy the same charming cobblestone streets that meander down to stunning beaches. A 40-minute drive or one-hour train ride east of Lisbon takes visitors to the town’s “Golf Coast,” where a Golf Passport (bookings.visitcascais.com) provides access to seven courses. Sports lovers can also get in a game of tennis or squash at the Quinta da Marinha Racket Club (quintadamarinha.com). Surfing, sunning and kicking back are the prime attractions along the “Portuguese Riviera” that stretches for almost 10 miles along the Atlantic Ocean. The heart of town is dotted with restaurants and shops, while the nearby waterfront is home to a marina and an artists’ center in a restored fort. Watch the sun sink at day’s end from the cliffs of Cabo da Roca, the westernmost edge of mainland Europe. Retire in style at the five-star Grande Real Villa Italia Hotel and Spa (granderealvillaitalia.realhotelsgroup.com), with 124 rooms just 500 feet from the beach, or check into the Artsy Cascais (artsycascais.com), where the 17 rooms and suites are designed like individual works of architectural art. Sample the regional flavors of Portugal, France and Italy in Bougain restaurant (bougain.pt), located in a 100-year-old home surrounded by lavish gardens. Here you can dine on red prawn bisque, sole with meunière sauce and beef Wellington.

Cascais Visitor Center, +351 214 666 230, visitcascais.com

Credit: Suzanne Van Atten Credit: Suzanne Van Atten

Malta

The five islands that make up Malta are each in their own way a beach lover’s paradise. One of the main attractions is scuba diving, whether it’s exploring a shallow reef or circling the MV Odile, a freighter that sank after being bombed in 1942. A major attraction is Malta’s famed Blue Grotto (imaltaboattrips.com), a string of underwater caves off the southeast coast where colorful sea life abounds and the walls reflect the Mediterranean’s stunningly blue water. Two-hour, half-day and sunset boat tours can be booked on site. Those who prefer to stay topside will want to visit Għajn Tuffieħa, translated as “Apple’s Eye,” one of Malta’s many scenic beaches located on the northwest coast. Descend to the sand via a flight of stairs or stroll to the Għajn Mixkuka Tower on the cliffs above. Swimming and snorkeling are the draws at Balluta Bay on the northeast coast in St. Julian. It’s located a seashell’s throw from a quaint square of shops and restaurants. Local buses make it easy to check out different beaches, where sun beds and umbrellas are usually available for rent. The island is rich in history and architecture that reflects the past presence of Phoenicians, Romans, Napoleon and the British. The culinary creations of Malta’s Michelin star restaurants are not to be missed. Check out Bahia (bahia.com.mt), where the tasting menu takes you on a tour of Malta’s villages, and Medina (medinarestaurant.xaracollection.com), located in a 500-year-old Norman structure serving dishes that blend traditional flavors with modern techniques. When it comes to accommodations, there are many charming inns and villas, but if you want the full-service resort experience, check out the Radisson Blu Golden Sands Resort (radissonhotels.com) on Golden Bay Beach or the InterContinental Malta (ihg.com/intercontinental/hotels) on St. George’s Bay in St. Julian.

Malta Tourism Authority, +356 2291 5000, visitmalta.com