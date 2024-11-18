Quebec Winter Carnival proves ice is a cool way to celebrate the season

From canoe races to sculpted palaces, the Quebec Winter Carnival will use ice in interesting ways to celebrate its coldest season. For the winter traveler itching to add something unique to their February 2025 schedule, it might just be a perfect getaway.

What is the Quebec Winter Carnival?

When the canoe races and sculptor exhibitions begin, one of the world’s largest winter carnivals will be turning 71. Every February for nearly three quarters of a century, the Quebec Winter Carnival has been celebrating the cold through concerts, snow baths and ice-based craftsmanship.

The festival began in 1955 as a way to promote economic development to a region still recovering from two world wars and the Great Depression. Now it’s grown into a major North American travel hot spot.

When and where is the carnival?

The carnival will last 10 days, starting Feb. 7 and ending Feb. 16. The festival will be held in Quebec City, capital of the French-speaking Canadian province from which it gets its name.

Entry to the carnival is free, but travelers hoping to participate in the featured events will need effigies. Effigies are the official carnival passes, giving patrons access to everything offered. Until Jan. 12, visitors can purchase effigies for $25 Canadian each. Jan. 13 through Feb. 16, effigies will cost $39.

Children 12 and under, however, do not need effigies and can participate in events for free. Travelers can learn more at carnaval.qc.ca/en/shop/about-the-effigy/.

What is there to do at the carnival?

The carnival’s 2025 event program is still in the works, so new things to do will likely be announced as time marches closer to February. Ice canoe races are making a surprising comeback, for instance. Admission will be free for the race, scheduled for Feb. 9.

The annual festival’s common featured events include ice slides, human foosball, dog sledding, sleigh rides, tubing, ice skating, ax throwing, ice fishing, hockey and musical performances.

Tounes et plaisanteries (tunes and jokes) with Canadian comedian Mariana Mazza, guests & DJ Danick Bastien kick off Feb. 7. On Feb. 8, the Unity Electro Fest will feature MVNGO, Tizi, Capozzi, Habstrakt, Ben Willo and Tomduno. Feb. 13, Soiree Hip Hop will feature performances from Eman and Souldia. Feb. 14, Soiree Franco will feature David Pineau and Sara Dufour. Closing out the carnival’s musical performances, there will be a Night Parade & 80s After Show with Karma Kameleons on Feb. 15.

Colorful lights, dancing, electro music — all that and more will be on display at the carnival’s night parades next year. On Feb. 8, an approximately 30-minute parade will march through downtown. On Feb. 15, another one will walk through the upper city — circus acts fully on display.

Visitors can also expect to see massive ice sculptures throughout the city, ice baths, food, drinks and fun games for the whole family.