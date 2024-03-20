3 must-visit camping destinations in the South

It’s never too soon to start planning summer adventures. From searching for the best sandwich spot to venturing out for scenic views, camping is a great way to see the South, explore nature and bond with friends.

Camping has several benefits, including building relationships, developing new skills, decreasing screen time and increasing physical activity, according to Utah State University.

If you want to rough it this summer, here are three must-visit camping hot spots in the South, according to HipCamp.

Shenandoah Valley, Virginia

Shenandoah Valley has a good balance of outdoor and indoor activities, making it a great camping destination for those who don’t want to be fully surrounded by Mother Nature.

You can get lost in the wilderness while taking in the scenery, trek along one of the many river bends or roam through the White Oak Lavender Farm and Purple Wolf Vineyard. If you have a camper who wants to stay inside, there are a giant waterpark, the kid-friendly Explore More Museum and art exhibits nearby.

Tampa, Florida

There’s plenty to do in central Florida that doesn’t involve spending thousands of dollars visiting Mickey Mouse. Along with the waterparks, festivals and the fast life of the city lies a camping haven in Tampa.

From Camp Margaritaville Auburndale to the Smokey Acres and various RV parks, there’s a place for you to either pitch a tent or hook up your RV.

Appalachia

If you want more options for your camping excursion, North Carolina’s Appalachian region has about 125 designated campsites — making for a great getaway for experienced campers who crave mountainous adventures.

The region has different regulations for each state. Before setting up camp, be sure to visit the Appalachian Trail Conservancy for tips on fire safety, food storage, club information and more.

Camping is a fun way to create generational trips. According to the National Park Service, people have been camping in national parks for more than 100 years.