Spring into picnic season: 5 of Georgia’s best sandwich shops

As the weather warms and flowers bloom, there’s no better way to indulge in the simplicity of spring than with a picnic. Many accouterments make up a picnic, but what better centerpiece than a hearty sandwich?

Fortunately for picnic enthusiasts, Georgia boasts many fantastic sandwich shops, each offering unique flavors and environments.

Whether planning a leisurely picnic in the park or a spontaneous outdoor adventure, these five sandwich shops will satisfy your cravings and elevate your picnic game:

Victory Sandwich Bar — Atlanta

With locations in Decatur and Inman Park, this laidback and vibing place is a must. Victory’s inventive sandwiches are about $6 apiece, meaning you can settle on one or choose a few for your picnic soiree. Both locations also offer outdoor seating — Inman with a view of the Beltline and Decatur with a view of its cute downtown.

La Casa Latina — Augusta

La Casa Latina in Augusta brings Latin American flavors to downtown with a cozy ambiance and authentic dishes. You’ll find everything from tacos to ceviche, but perhaps the most important item on its menu is the Cuban sandwich.

“I love this place! I have eaten here twice now and the Cuban sandwich is my favorite. It’s better than anything I’ve had in NY!,” one of many Google reviews reads.

Rocky’s NY Deli and Italian Catering — Savannah

Indulge in a classic New York-style deli experience at Rocky’s, where you’ll find towering sandwiches filled with premium meats and cheeses. Don’t miss its famous pastrami and corned beef or the “Canal Street Station,” loaded with breaded chicken cutlet, tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella.

Oliver’s Corner Bistro — Macon

In downtown Macon, Oliver’s has earned a spot on the Telegraph’s list of the “best sandwiches in Macon.” Savor its renowned Reuben, turkey or salmon sandwiches for a taste of culinary excellence on your next picnic.

Bona Fide Deluxe — Atlanta

One of Atlanta’s newest sandwich shops is Bona Fide Deluxe, from the creators of Banshee in East Atlanta Village. Its deli-style sandwiches are chock-full of fresh ingredients and big enough to share between two people.