Travel

Spring into picnic season: 5 of Georgia’s best sandwich shops

These sandwich shops will satisfy your cravings and elevate your picnic game

Regional sandwiches , you need to try in your lifetime.Food website Mashed compiled a culinary bucket list for you to consider.These sandwiches were among their top choices.Philly Cheesesteak, This sandwich was invented in the 1930s by two brothers, but only consisted of meat and bread. Cocky Joe Lorenza later added provolone and the rest is history.Philly Cheesesteak, This sandwich was invented in the 1930s by two brothers, but only consisted of meat and bread. Cocky Joe Lorenza later added provolone and the rest is history.Muffuletta, This sandwich was invented by Italian immigrants in New Orleans. It usually consists of ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, Swiss and an olive salad.Muffuletta, This sandwich was invented by Italian immigrants in New Orleans. It usually consists of ham, salami, mortadella, provolone, Swiss and an olive salad.Cubano, Cuban immigrants brought this sandwich consisting of ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard that is grilled to perfection.Cubano, Cuban immigrants brought this sandwich consisting of ham, roasted pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard that is grilled to perfection.French Dip, The origin of this sandwich is debatable, but it consists of roast beef, caramelized onions and cheese on a crispy baguette that's served with a side of jus. .French Dip, The origin of this sandwich is debatable, but it consists of roast beef, caramelized onions and cheese on a crispy baguette that's served with a side of jus. .Po' Boy, Concocted in New Orleans in 1929, sandwich shop owners the Martin brothers fed "poor boys" left jobless by the streetcar strike at the time. They typically consist of seafood, lettuce, tomato and remoulade. .Po' Boy, Concocted in New Orleans in 1929, sandwich shop owners the Martin brothers fed "poor boys" left jobless by the streetcar strike at the time. They typically consist of seafood, lettuce, tomato and remoulade. .Lobster Roll, There are two kinds of lobster rolls, Maine and Connecticut style. The first incorporates mayonnaise, while the second uses butter.Lobster Roll, There are two kinds of lobster rolls, Maine and Connecticut style. The first incorporates mayonnaise, while the second uses butter.Italian Beef, Made even more popular by 'The Bear,' this Chicago staple piles thinly-sliced beef onto French bread and is topped with sweet or hot peppers. It's then either dunked in jus or you can get it on the side.Italian Beef, Made even more popular by 'The Bear,' this Chicago staple piles thinly-sliced beef onto French bread and is topped with sweet or hot peppers. It's then either dunked in jus or you can get it on the side
By
1 hour ago

As the weather warms and flowers bloom, there’s no better way to indulge in the simplicity of spring than with a picnic. Many accouterments make up a picnic, but what better centerpiece than a hearty sandwich?

Fortunately for picnic enthusiasts, Georgia boasts many fantastic sandwich shops, each offering unique flavors and environments.

ExploreRide a 1917 steam-powered train at Tifton agricultural museum

Whether planning a leisurely picnic in the park or a spontaneous outdoor adventure, these five sandwich shops will satisfy your cravings and elevate your picnic game:

Victory Sandwich Bar — Atlanta

With locations in Decatur and Inman Park, this laidback and vibing place is a must. Victory’s inventive sandwiches are about $6 apiece, meaning you can settle on one or choose a few for your picnic soiree. Both locations also offer outdoor seating — Inman with a view of the Beltline and Decatur with a view of its cute downtown.

La Casa Latina — Augusta

La Casa Latina in Augusta brings Latin American flavors to downtown with a cozy ambiance and authentic dishes. You’ll find everything from tacos to ceviche, but perhaps the most important item on its menu is the Cuban sandwich.

“I love this place! I have eaten here twice now and the Cuban sandwich is my favorite. It’s better than anything I’ve had in NY!,” one of many Google reviews reads.

Rocky’s NY Deli and Italian Catering — Savannah

Indulge in a classic New York-style deli experience at Rocky’s, where you’ll find towering sandwiches filled with premium meats and cheeses. Don’t miss its famous pastrami and corned beef or the “Canal Street Station,” loaded with breaded chicken cutlet, tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella.

Oliver’s Corner Bistro — Macon

In downtown Macon, Oliver’s has earned a spot on the Telegraph’s list of the “best sandwiches in Macon.” Savor its renowned Reuben, turkey or salmon sandwiches for a taste of culinary excellence on your next picnic.

Bona Fide Deluxe — Atlanta

One of Atlanta’s newest sandwich shops is Bona Fide Deluxe, from the creators of Banshee in East Atlanta Village. Its deli-style sandwiches are chock-full of fresh ingredients and big enough to share between two people.

About the Author

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

Editors' Picks

Falcons under investigation for tampering in signing of Kirk Cousins 3h ago

Credit: AP

Fulton judge again rejects Harrison Floyd’s motion to dismiss charges
32m ago

Credit: cus

Decelerating growth continues at year’s start in metro Atlanta
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Over 6,000 Georgia Dems cast blank ballots in apparent slap at Biden on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Instagram posts of decapitated baby lead to ruling against autopsy doctor
4h ago
The Latest

Ride a 1917 steam-powered train at Tifton agricultural museum
3h ago
Spring travel: Get ready for action-packed fun in the great outdoors
Barnsley Resort: An 1840s Georgia estate with all the modern amenities
Featured

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Best-dressed* Georgia lawmakers of 2024
8h ago
Clark Atlanta Museum art featured in Met Museum’s ‘Harlem Renaissance’ show
Mark Bradley: The Falcons had to have Kirk Cousins, and now they do