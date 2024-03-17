3 family friendly places for boating in the United States

If you want a memorable way to bond with your family on vacation, consider boating.

Not only is it filled with opportunities to explore the open waters, but it also keeps you in close proximity while you bask in the sun, relax and create unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

“Being in and near water reduces the stress hormones cortisol and adrenaline that course through our bodies and make us feel unwell. Interesting research is emerging, too, on the anti-inflammatory powers of cold water,” Catherine Kelly, author, senior lecturer at the University of Brighton and advisor for the Environmental Agency, told the University of Brighton.

Here are three family friendly places for boating.

Lake Cumberland, Kentucky

Lake Cumberland is 101 miles long and has 1,255 miles of wooded shoreline and more than 63,000 acres of open water to explore and relax. It has four full-service marinas and plenty of necessities, from restaurants and fuel, to boat slips and shore stores. If you don’t have your own boat, you can rent one and still experience all the benefits of boating without having to tote your own across state lines.

To create the ultimate family experience, Lake Cumberland offers vacation packages for those who want to relax and not have to plan every moment of their vacation.

Lake Erie, Pennsylvania

The chain of islands that make up Lake Erie has been a hot spot destination for new and seasoned boaters year-round. With more than 20 islands in close proximity to one another, it makes it a great place for a family vacation, with full-service marinas and local attractions.

Tripadvisor offers an array of options, from Victorian Princess cruises to local fishing charters and adventures — for those who want to explore the Great Lakes without the hassle of planning activities or bringing or renting a boat.

Carlsbad, California

According to Discover Boating, Carlsbad is perfect for those who want to bask in the sun, fish or participate in water sports. It’s 30 minutes north of San Diego, where your family can learn a new skill, enjoy seafood, rent a swan paddle boat or water tricycle, and more.

The Agua Hediona Lagoon has the largest fleet of power and passive watercraft in the city, and spaces for those wanting to host a private party.

Boating is a great way to disconnect while beating the heat on your next vacation. Most marinas are full-service and provide a plethora of options to help create the ultimate family experience. The visitor center can help guide you on the path of activities, adventure parks and restaurants off and along the shoreline.