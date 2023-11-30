15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dr Pepper SEC FanFare, Jingle Jog and more

1 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Free admission. Georgia World Congress Center, Building B, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd., Atlanta. 404-223-4000.

Get in on the fun of the SEC Championship Game with a concert by Darius Rucker, interactives, attractions, celebrity quarterbacks, pep rallies and more.

IllumiNights at the Zoo

5:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m., last entry at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1-Sunday, Dec. 3, plus additional dates. $17.99-$24.99 general admission, discounts available for members. Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453 (WILD.)

Take a mile-long stroll through the zoo to experience brilliantly illuminated wildlife figures, warm up with hot cocoa or signature holiday spirits and enjoy a marshmallow roast by the fire.

Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus Concert

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. $40 and up, plus taxes and fees. The Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta.

Hear some of your favorite holiday songs at the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus’ 43rd Annual Holiday Concert.

Cobb

Mable House Lights the Night

5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Free. Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton.

Join in the Candy Land-inspired fun with live entertainment, a candy cane forest and hot cocoa, and watch a seasonal classic on a large LED screen. The annual tree lighting will take place at 7 p.m.

Apple Annie Arts & Crafts Show

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. $5 admission fee. Catholic Church of St. Ann, 4905 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-552-6400.

Shop in a festive indoor environment featuring over 100 artisans selling handmade items, a large bake sale, a cafe with snacks and drinks and a raffle for artisan-provided items with winners every 15 minutes and an heirloom quilt raffled off at the end of the event.

Marietta Pilgrimage Christmas Home Tour

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3. $25 in advance, $30 day of the tour. Participating Cherokee Heights locations in Marietta. 770-429-1115.

Explore some beautifully renovated historic homes that are all decked out for the holidays along with some of Marietta’s churches, museums and other public buildings.

DeKalb

North Pole at Tucker

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. Free. Church Street Greenspace, 4316 Church St., Tucker. 678-597-9040.

Join in the fun as Tucker celebrates the holiday season with Santa, lights, music, crafts and more.

GA Audubon Bird Watching Trip

8 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Free. Murphey Candler Park, 1551 Nancy Creek Trail, Atlanta. 678-973-2437.

Learn about Georgia’s resident and migrating birds in three main habitats: lake, wetlands/mixed woods and ball fields. Bring binoculars if you have them or contact the field leader in advance if you need to borrow a pair.

Holiday Lights Opening Night

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 opening night, plus additional dates. Free. Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody.

Kick off this annual tradition with a self-guided walkable display, photo ops, ceremonial lighting, free hot cocoa and concessions. Bring canned goods to kick off the Souper Bowl of Caring community food drive.

North Fulton

Jingle Jog + Nutcracker Holiday Brunch

8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m.-11 a.m Jingle Jog, 10 a.m.-noon holiday brunch and Nutcracker mini performance Sunday, Dec. 3. $20 Jingle Jog only for child or adult, Nutcracker Brunch $25 child/$40 adult, both events $40 child/$50 adult. The Hotel at Avalon, 9000 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000.

Wear your holiday festive attire if you’d like to, including pjs, for the one-mile Jingle Jog. Holiday-themed fun includes special appearances, fitness stations, kids’ obstacles and a victory party with face painting and more. Brunch, a mini performance of “The Nutcracker” and holiday activities will be held in the Skelton event room at the hotel. All proceeds will benefit The Summit Counseling Center.

Home for the Holidays

8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Adults $25, seniors 60 and up $20, students $12. Milton Community Church, 12760 Birmingham Highway, Milton.

Enjoy holiday music performed by the Alpharetta Symphony and the chorus from Alpharetta Methodist Church.

Gingerbread House Challenge

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2. $22 per team for residents, $33 non-residents. Roswell Visual Arts Center, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-594-6122.

Gather your family or friends to compete in the Gingerbread House Challenge, where you’ll decorate pre-assembled plastic gingerbread-colored houses. You might win a title and a ribbon, and houses will remain on display at the Visual Arts Center until Jan. 5.

Gwinnett

Jolly Holly Day

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Free. Town Center Park, 339 Town Center Ave. NW, Suwanee. 770-945-8996.

See Santa arrive and have your kids’ photos professionally taken with him for free, help light the big tree, enjoy performances from local elementary school choirs and a concert by the North Gwinnett High School Jazz Band and complete some free crafts (while supplies last.) Santa will arrive at approximately 6:30 p.m., and the tree lighting will take place around 8:30 p.m.

Hometown Holiday Parade

Noon-6 p.m. (3 p.m. parade) Saturday, Dec. 2. Free. downtown Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Participate in fun activities, see entertainment and watch the city of Lawrenceville’s annual Christmas parade, complete with floats, marching bands and Santa traveling through downtown streets.

Bellpoint Gem Show

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1 and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3. $8 cash only at the door, free for children under 7. Parking $5-$10. Gas South Convention Center, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. 770-813-7500 office, 470-639-8243 tickets.

Shop for gems, minerals, crystals, fossils, beads, jewelry and more at the Bellpoint Gem Show.