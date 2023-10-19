15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Little 5 Halloween Fest & Parade, Frontier Faire and more

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Intown Atlanta

ATLive: Country Night

5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. $41 and up. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Dr. NW, Atlanta.

Enjoy performances from popular country artists George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson and Little Big Town.

Little 5 Halloween Fest & Parade

11 a.m.-6 p.m. artist market, noon-7 p.m. haunted house, music continuing through the evening both nights. Saturday, Oct. 21-Sunday, Oct. 22. Parade starts at noon on Sunday, Oct. 22. Free. 394 Moreland Ave. NE, Atlanta.

The Little 5 Points annual Halloween celebration returns with live music, a market, haunted house, parade and more.

Der Markt

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Adults $10, kids under 18 free. Peachtree Center Plaza, 225-235 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Join in the fun at Der Markt with art, food, live entertainment, a book sale, puppet theater and more from Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria.

Cobb

HarvestFest and Scarecrows in the Square

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5606.

Head to Historic Marietta Square for this annual festival, which includes a pie-eating contest, Touch-A-Touch, Scarecrows in the Square, a costume contest and a Halloween kids festival.

‘Que & Brew

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday. Oct. 21. Free admission, tickets required for barbecue and brew. ‘Que only $20, $45 ‘Que and Brew, $30 Brew only. 3180 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna.

Sample barbecue made by professional teams and your choice of over 30 local brews while listening to live music, playing fun lawn games and watching the big games on two flat screens. You’ll also be supporting LiveSafe Resource’s mission to help survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

“This Is Important (Live)”

8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. $39.50-$69.50 plus fees. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852.

Join the co-creators and stars of “Workaholics” — Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck — as they have hilarious conversations.

DeKalb

Brookhaven International Festival

11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. 8 a.m. 5k Sunday, Oct. 22. Free festival admission, 5K registration $15. Peachtree Creek Greenway, 2090 N. Druid Hills Road NE, Brookhaven. 404-637-0500.

The Brookhaven International Festival features live cultural performances and music, international cuisine, an art walk, interactive art creation, a Kidz Zone, health screenings and vendors. The 5K walk/run is an Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race qualifier and benefits We Love Buford Highway.

Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival

Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. Daily admission $25 for adults, children 12 and free with parents/adults, some events extra. Parking $20 a day, $35 yearly. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-521-0228.

Don your tartans if you have them and head to the Stone Mountain Highland Games and Scottish Festival for colorful pipe bands, Scottish athletics, piping and drumming competitions, Highland dancers, Scottish food and drink and more.

Twin Brothers Lake Fishing Derby

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Free. Twin Brothers Lake in Johns Homestead Park, 3071 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker. 678-597-9040.

Reel in the excitement with a fishing derby tournament, youth and adult contests, free fishing time, kids crafts and activities, food trucks and prizes. Bring your own fishing gear if you can, but if you’re just getting started, a fisheries biologist has extra gear to help you get started. Be prepared to keep what you catch.

North Fulton

Restless in Resthaven

6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20 and Saturday, Oct. 21. $18-$20. 2 Park Plaza, downtown Alpharetta.

This historic walking tour of downtown Alpharetta and Resthaven Cemetery is interactive street theater that introduces you to local historical figures.

First City Fair

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22. Free admission. Alpharetta First Baptist Church, 44 Academy St., Alpharetta and Brooke Street Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta. 770-475-6556.

The First City Fair will host midway rides, inflatables, train rides, a petting zoo, fair treats and more.

Pumpkin Pals

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. $38-$48 per person. Painting with a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road #801, Alpharetta. 470-294–0051.

Bond with your child as you create a set of pumpkin paintings together.

Gwinnett

Gwinnett County Public Library Foundation Gala

6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. $250 and up. Buford Community Center, Town Park and Theater, 2200 Buford Highway NE, Buford.

Join the Gwinnett County Public Library Foundation for an evening of cocktails, fine food and inspiration. The keynote speaker will be Malcolm Mitchell, former University of Georgia wide receiver, Super Bowl champion and literacy advocate.

Al Son de La Música

4 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Free admission and parking. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 678-226-6222.

Bring a chair and celebrate Hispanic culture with artists like Alma Mexicana, Calo Gitano, Mariachi Jaliciense and the Atlanta Salsa All-Stars.

15th Annual Frontier Faire

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Free admission. Fort Daniel Historic Site, 2505 Braselton Highway/GA 124, Buford.

The annual Frontier Faire offers the most in-depth and hands-on experience available at the Fort Daniel Historic Site with historic interpretations, a museum, frontier demonstrations and public archaeology.