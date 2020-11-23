Whoville caroling and chocolate kisses make holiday spirit bright

The best part, though, was going back to the Pattersons’ big yellow house for hot cocoa and cookies. Mrs. Patterson’s Peanut Blossoms were my favorite. I’d eat the entire chewy peanut cookie first, saving the chocolate kiss in the center for last, plopping the chocolate in my mouth and letting it slowly melt and leave my tongue coated in sugar.

A lot has changed since those caroling parties of the ’70s and ’80s. The kids on the block are long gone, as are their elders. Mr. and Mrs. Patterson moved out of their big yellow house on Cornell a few years ago. When my mom moved out of hers last month, the old neighbors remarked that the last of the “Cornell ladies” finally had left the street.

My mom used to call Mrs. Patterson and other neighbors to borrow an egg, a cup of sugar, some milk. Now, I’m the one who rings old neighbors with increasing regularity. My mom has been in poor health for weeks. They ask how she is, how they can help. They lend motherly listening ears and offer advice. Nextdoor is one thing; neighbors turned family are another.

It’s taking a village of friends and neighbors in Atlanta to get me through these final arduous weeks of 2020, too. There’s no caroling, hot cocoa and plates of chocolate kisses. Instead, we’re socially distanced around our backyard firepit, holding a beer or glass of wine and talking into the night.

If we want to be jolly, as we finish out this tumultuous, emotion-filled year, craving normalcy and getting none of it, perhaps we have to change our mindset, and accept the reality of change itself. Traditions die and new ones are born all the time, and for reasons unrelated to a pandemic. Fond memories of yesterdays and todays both can live on, playing in our heads like “O Christmas Tree” on an endless loop, or slowly melting on the tongue like a warm chocolate kiss.

Mrs. Patterson's Peanut Blossoms are one of writer Ligaya Figueras' favorite holiday treats.

Mrs. Patterson’s Peanut Blossoms

Once mixed, the dough might appear insufficient for four dozen cookies. Roll it into smalls balls. It’s the perfect ratio of cookie to chocolate kiss.

Mrs. Patterson's Peanut Blossoms 1¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup sugar, plus more for coating

½ cup firmly packed brown sugar

½ cup shortening

½ cup peanut butter

1 egg

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

48 milk chocolate candy kisses Heat the oven to 375 degrees.

In a large mixer bowl, combine all ingredients except candy kisses. Blend well with a mixer.

Shape into balls using a rounded teaspoon. Roll balls in additional sugar, then place on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from the oven. Top each cookie immediately with a candy kiss, pressing down firmly, so the cookie cracks around the edge. Makes: 48 cookies Nutritional information Per serving: Per cookie: 90 calories (percent of calories from fat, 48), 1 gram protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 5 milligrams cholesterol, 65 milligrams sodium. Per cookie: 90 calories (percent of calories from fat, 48), 1 gram protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, trace fiber, 5 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 5 milligrams cholesterol, 65 milligrams sodium.

