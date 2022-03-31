Podcast: Jeff Foxworthy on his long-awaited new stand-up special

This week, we’ll hear from one of Georgia’s most well known comedians.
You won’t hear a single “you might be a redneck” joke on Jeff Foxworthy’s first solo stand-up special since 1998. And you’ll only see it on a service that didn’t even exist at the time, Netflix. The long-time Atlanta resident’s “The Good Old Days” special covers a broad array of relatable material such as aging parents, erectile dysfunction ads, the difficulty remembering passwords and overpacking for vacations. For this week’s podcast, Rodney Ho spoke with Foxworthy about the special, his connection to the Fox Theatre and his recent move to Brookhaven. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Sugar Pie is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Sugar Pie is so sweet that it’s tempting to think the beloved Four Tops classic “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” was written just for her. She’s a lovable 3-year-old pup who just wants to play and roll in the sun above anything else. Sugar Pie has been with Fulton County Animal Services since June of 2021 and is looking for that person to be her ultimate sidekick, someone to explore the big wide world with. Sugar Pie will usually roll over on her back for a belly rub when you take her out of her crate but once the fresh air hits her nose she is ready to play all day. But the sweetness doesn’t stop there, she is ready for the biggest cuddle session once the play day is done. Go check out Sugar Pie at Fulton County Animal Services shelter at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.
