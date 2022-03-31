Podcast: Jeff Foxworthy on his long-awaited new stand-up special

Caption Sugar Pie is this week's adoptable pet from the Fulton County Animal Services shelter on Marietta Boulevard. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Caption Sugar Pie is this week's adoptable pet from the Fulton County Animal Services shelter on Marietta Boulevard. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Sugar Pie is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Sugar Pie is so sweet that it’s tempting to think the beloved Four Tops classic “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” was written just for her. She’s a lovable 3-year-old pup who just wants to play and roll in the sun above anything else. Sugar Pie has been with Fulton County Animal Services since June of 2021 and is looking for that person to be her ultimate sidekick, someone to explore the big wide world with. Sugar Pie will usually roll over on her back for a belly rub when you take her out of her crate but once the fresh air hits her nose she is ready to play all day. But the sweetness doesn’t stop there, she is ready for the biggest cuddle session once the play day is done. Go check out Sugar Pie at Fulton County Animal Services shelter at 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.