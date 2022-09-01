Podcast: From September 2021, a conversation about the ‘Dictionary of Southern Appalachian English.’

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer, and this week, we’re going to start things off with a little sneak peek at what we’re working on. Here, I’m joined by our food, dining and Living editor Ligaya Figueras and our entertainment reporter Rodney Ho to talk about some of the week’s hot topics. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for more of the new podcast format, which will include this and much more. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta. This week, we’ll talk about the “Dictionary of Southern Appalachian English.”