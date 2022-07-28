BreakingNews
AJC poll: Most voters oppose restrictions on abortion, Georgia’s new ban
Podcast: From December 2021, Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in basement

Woodstock animator Anthony Sant'Anselmo spent three years building out his dream 1980s era video rental store in his basement called Mondo Video. He spared no details. RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

Throughout the summer, we are developing a brand new podcast with a new name and a new sound that will launch in late summer. In the meantime, we’ll be revisiting some of our favorite shows from our first four years while still keeping you up-to-date on things to do in and around Atlanta. In December 2021, we heard about a Woodstock man’s unusual hobby.

Man caves often feature neon beer signs, autographed sports jerseys mounted on the wall, a big-screen TV and maybe a foosball table or a Ms. Pac-Man machine. But Anthony Sant’Anselmo of Woodstock decided to go a different route in his classic suburban home on a cul-de-sac. Over the past three years, his basement has been transformed into a 1980s-era video rental store he named Mondo Video stocked with 6,000 VHS tapes and side rooms focused on films for kids, sports lovers and food. Rodney Ho spoke with Sant’Anselmo about his basement makeover. Find the conversation at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Titan is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Titan is the type of cat who will greet you warmly with an inquisitive meow, His cute, curious and cuddly nature is sure to win you over in an instant. Three-year-old Titan currently shares a catio with other cats and would love to find a home alongside one of his best friends, Terra. Titan’s adoption fee is generously sponsored by Litner & Deganian, P.C. Adopt or foster Titan today from the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

