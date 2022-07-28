Podcast: From December 2021, Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in basement

Combined Shape Caption Titan is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Combined Shape Caption Titan is this week's adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Titan is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Titan is the type of cat who will greet you warmly with an inquisitive meow, His cute, curious and cuddly nature is sure to win you over in an instant. Three-year-old Titan currently shares a catio with other cats and would love to find a home alongside one of his best friends, Terra. Titan’s adoption fee is generously sponsored by Litner & Deganian, P.C. Adopt or foster Titan today from the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.