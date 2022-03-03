Podcast: A look at Cartersville’s new Savoy Automobile Museum

This week, we’ll hear about a small Georgia city that’s doing big things.
Cartersville may not be the first place you think of visiting for a weekend road trip but it certainly should if you’re into cars, local history, art or science. Nestled between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Cartersville has been dubbed Georgia’s “Museum City.” It’s home to Georgia Museums Inc., a nonprofit that operates the Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, Tellus Science Museum and the recently opened Savoy Automobile Museum. Phil Hudson spoke with Tom Shinall at the museum and he’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
