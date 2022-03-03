Hamburger icon
Podcast: A look at Cartersville’s new Savoy Automobile Museum

A 1903 Curved Dash Oldsmobile on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum.

Credit: Courtesy of Savoy Automobile Museum

A 1903 Curved Dash Oldsmobile on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum.

Credit: Courtesy of Savoy Automobile Museum

Credit: Courtesy of Savoy Automobile Museum

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

This week, we’ll hear about a small Georgia city that’s doing big things.

Cartersville may not be the first place you think of visiting for a weekend road trip but it certainly should if you’re into cars, local history, art or science. Nestled between Atlanta and Chattanooga, Cartersville has been dubbed Georgia’s “Museum City.” It’s home to Georgia Museums Inc., a nonprofit that operates the Bartow History Museum, Booth Western Art Museum, Tellus Science Museum and the recently opened Savoy Automobile Museum. Phil Hudson spoke with Tom Shinall at the museum and he’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

