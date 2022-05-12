Podcast: A chat with ‘Project Runway’ winner and fashion designer Christian Siriano

This week, we’ll hear from fashion designer and “Project Runway” winner Christian Siriano, who has a new show at SCAD.
For some Siriano will always be known as the elfin 21-year-old with the punkish haircut, spouting his token “fierce” catchphrase as the winner of the 2008 reality TV phenomenon “Project Runway.” But Siriano, now 36, has far exceeded his pop culture 15 minutes of fame. Named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2018, Siriano has proven an incredibly resilient force and his work is the subject of a new exhibition at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Felicia Feaster spoke with Siriano recently and she’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Sweet Eren always has one ear out in the hopes she hears someone is looking for a new friend! This 11-month-old girl is already showing she’s got brains, picking up several cues and wanting to learn more. She also loves to stroll around and meet new people offering a gentle boop with her nose and resting her head in your lap for a pet. If you are looking for a new best friend who’ll go for a walk around the neighborhood then settle in for a movie night, Eren may be the one for you. She is being fostered from our Fulton County Animal Shelter and looking for a loving home. Find out more about Eren here.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
