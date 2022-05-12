Podcast: A chat with ‘Project Runway’ winner and fashion designer Christian Siriano

Caption Eren is available for adoption through Fulton County Animal Services. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Caption Eren is available for adoption through Fulton County Animal Services. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Sweet Eren always has one ear out in the hopes she hears someone is looking for a new friend! This 11-month-old girl is already showing she’s got brains, picking up several cues and wanting to learn more. She also loves to stroll around and meet new people offering a gentle boop with her nose and resting her head in your lap for a pet. If you are looking for a new best friend who’ll go for a walk around the neighborhood then settle in for a movie night, Eren may be the one for you. She is being fostered from our Fulton County Animal Shelter and looking for a loving home. Find out more about Eren here.