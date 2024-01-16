V-103 adds Jazzy McBee to morning show, Danie Buchanan to mid-days

“I can’t tell you enough about how excited and grateful I am for the opportunity to be a part of such an influential radio station,” said McBee in a press release. “I look forward to doing great things and bringing a fresh perspective to the airwaves.”

The V-103 morning show has experienced quite a bit of turnover the past four years. Frank Ski, who joined Kiss 104.1 but was let go last week, left V-103 in the summer of 2020. Big Tigger moved into his spot after a long run in afternoons. TylerChronicles and Christina “Ms. Basketball” Granville joined him but only lasted a year. Then the station hired reality star, actress and singer Shamea Morton and stand-up comic and actress Ms. Pat. They, too, only lasted a year.

V-103′s morning show was once the dominant player in town but that has not been the case in recent years.

The last monthly ratings book, covering mostly November, showed Tigger’s show in 11th place overall among all stations and listeners with a 3.4 share, behind Steve Harvey’s syndicated morning show on Majic 107.5/97.5 (7.4) and Frank Ski on Kiss 10.4 (4.5) and just ahead of Yung Joc’s morning show on Streetz 94.5 at 3.2.

Among 25-54, the battle was tighter, with Harvey ahead of Tigger 4.6 to 4.3. Tigger, who came in ninth in that demo, also beat Ski among those younger listeners.

V-103 has also permanently filled its midday slot with Atlanta native Danie Buchanan. She had spent 10 years away from the city working at stations in New York and Florida.

She was a traffic reporter and fill-in host for the short-lived WILD 105.7/96.7 out of Atlanta in the early 2010s.

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to be on air in my hometown on the station that made me fall in love with radio,” said Buchanan, who will go by Danie B on the air.

Ramona DeBreaux, a long-time midday host at V-103, left the station to pursue TV and film production last year and recently came out with a Christmas movie.

“Danie B is very creative and has already given us a glimpse of what she has in store for middays, and Jazzy is going to turn up with Big Tigger in the morning,” said Reggie Rouse, long time head of programming at V-103, in a press release.