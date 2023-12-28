Ramona DeBreaux, formerly of V-103, produces first movie ‘He Who Findeth’

The movie features Brad James as Daniel Anderson, a wealthy bachelor whose meddling parents create a new charity via a massive Christmas gala as a way to find him a suitable mate. Of course, Lizzy, the striving middle-class person organizing the gala played by Erica Hubbard (”Let’s Stay Together”), is the woman who will ultimately capture Daniel’s heart.

“I wanted to pay homage to Atlanta and the upwardly mobile affluent,” she said.

She said she has been a rom-com fan for decades going back to “Waiting to Exhale.” And through her own production company with her husband Wayne Overstreet, she shot the film on a relatively modest budget. “We had to get very creative,” she said. “I was just happy when people said yes to us.”

Getting the film on Tubi, she said, “was a big win. Their base is so big. And we are No. 1 on Mansa. It’s doing really well.”

DeBreaux has been in Atlanta since her teen years. She was a midday jock at Hot 97.5 (which later became Hot 107.9) from its inception in 1995 through 2007. She moved on to V-103 in 2007.

At first, she worked there as a fill-in, then became the midday host. In 2012, current HGTV host Egypt Sherrod took over for 18 months or so, but she left in late 2013 and V-103 brought DeBreaux back in the spring of 2014. She left V-103 earlier this year to focus on her film and TV projects, which also include a cooking show “Twisted Dish” on AspireTV.

IF YOU WATCH

“He Who Findeth,” available on Tubi and Mansa