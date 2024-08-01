Carrie Underwood expected to replace Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge

Exclusive: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
She would be the show’s 15th judge in 23 seasons
Carrie Underwood performs during Windy City Smokeout on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the United Center in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

By
1 hour ago

Two decades after Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of “American Idol” in 2005, she is set to become a judge who will help select the winner of season 23 of “American Idol” in 2025, according to multiple news reports including TMZ, Deadline and Variety.

Now 41 and married with two kids, Underwood is considered one of the most successful “Idol” alums in the show’s storied history.

The Grammy-winning country artist replaces Katy Perry, who chose to step down earlier this year after seven seasons on the show since it moved from Fox to ABC.

Underwood joins Georgia’s own country superstar Luke Bryan, 48, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pop singer Lionel Richie, 75, who took over judging in 2017 with Perry.

Others rumored to be in the running for the third judge slot included Justin Bieber, Pink, Miley Cyrus and Meghan Trainor, according to Deadline. Trainor, in fact, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview Wednesday that this would constitute a “dream job” for her.

Underwood would be the show’s 15th judge over its life span going back to the original trio of Paula Abdul (on tour with New Kids on the Block), Randy Jackson (now bandleader for “Name That Tune”) and Simon Cowell, now a producer and judge on “America’s Got Talent.”

Ryan Seacrest, who grew up in Dunwoody, is the show’s remaining link to its original start on Fox in 2002 as host. He will turn 50 before the show’s 23rd season debut in February.

