Carrie Underwood expected to replace Katy Perry as ‘American Idol’ judge

Two decades after Carrie Underwood won the fourth season of “American Idol” in 2005, she is set to become a judge who will help select the winner of season 23 of “American Idol” in 2025, according to multiple news reports including TMZ, Deadline and Variety.

Now 41 and married with two kids, Underwood is considered one of the most successful “Idol” alums in the show’s storied history.

The Grammy-winning country artist replaces Katy Perry, who chose to step down earlier this year after seven seasons on the show since it moved from Fox to ABC.