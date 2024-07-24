Glen Powell stars in Hulu series ‘Chad Powers’ shooting in metro Atlanta

“Twisters” star Glen Powell is coming to Atlanta next month to star in a new Hulu comedy series called “Chad Powers.”

The shooting schedule is Aug. 19 to Oct. 16 and main stages will be located in Conyers, according to an announcement sent out to members of IATSE, the crew-based union.

The show is based on a character Eli Manning created on his ESPN+ docuseries “Eli’s Places” where he goes undercover at Penn State football tryouts with a wig and prosthetic makeup calling himself Chad Powers.