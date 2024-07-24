Glen Powell stars in Hulu series ‘Chad Powers’ shooting in metro Atlanta

“Twisters” star Glen Powell is coming to Atlanta next month to star in a new Hulu comedy series called “Chad Powers.”
The shooting schedule is Aug. 19 to Oct. 16 and main stages will be located in Conyers, according to an announcement sent out to members of IATSE, the crew-based union.
The show is based on a character Eli Manning created on his ESPN+ docuseries “Eli’s Places” where he goes undercover at Penn State football tryouts with a wig and prosthetic makeup calling himself Chad Powers.
Powell, 35, is set to play a college-age quarterback whose career gets sidelined due to bad behavior. According to the series description, “he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers.”
Steve Zahn (“White Lotus”) will play Jake Hudson, “the charismatic head coach of a flagging college football program. He’s about to be put out to pasture when along comes the talented oddball Chad Powers ― and with him, one last shot at glory.”
Powell has become a hot Hollywood commodity following the success of 2022 film “Top Gun: Maverick” (now on Paramount+) and the 2023 films “The Hit Man” and “Anyone But You” (both available on Netflix.) His latest film “Twisters” opened strong this past weekend, exceeding expectations and generating more than $81 million in domestic box office revenue, the third biggest opening of the year behind “Inside Out 2″ and “Dune: Part Two.”
