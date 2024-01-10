EXCLUSIVE: Frank Ski off the air at Kiss 104.1 after 3 years

“Frank positively impacted listeners and communities across Atlanta since he joined us in 2021, " wrote market manager Jaleigh Long for CMG, which owns Kiss. “I want to personally thank Frank for what he’s done to inform, entertain and elevate the people we serve. He lived CMG’s purpose and made a positive difference.”

Long, when reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, said per policy, she doesn’t discuss personnel changes.

Teri Avery, the program director for Kiss since 2019, retired on Dec. 31, 2023. A replacement has not been named.

Ski has been on air in Atlanta for most of the past 25 years, a bulk of it as Atlanta’s No. 1 morning show on V-103 from 1998 until 2012. He tried to syndicate back then and landed at WHUR-FM in Washington, D.C. He eventually returned to Atlanta to work at V-103 and for a time, he returned as the morning host. He left V-103 in 2020 over contract differences and was scooped up by Kiss.

He continues to host an afternoon show with Nina Brown that syndicates in multiple markets.

Ski didn’t return a text for comment.