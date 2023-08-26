Ramona DeBreaux leaves V-103 after 12 years

Ramona DeBreaux has left V-103 after a long run at the station.

“As many of you know, it’s been my home for many years and I’ve been blessed to spend a great deal of time with the people of Atlanta who have become my family,” DeBreaux said on her public Facebook page. “While I’m not a native, I’ve been here since my teen years and Atlanta has become my home like it has for so many of us.”

DeBreaux was a mid-day jock at Hot 97.5 (which later became Hot 107.9) from its inception in 1995 through 2007. She moved on to V-103 in 2007.

At first, she worked there as a fill-in, then became the mid-day host. In 2012, current HGTV host Egypt Sherrod took over for 18 months or so, but she left in late 2013 and V-103 brought DeBreaux back to 2014.

DeBreaux has decided to focus on writing and production. She said she was a writer and producer of a cooking show on Aspire TV called “Twisted Dish,” which debuts Feb. 26.

She mentioned she has plans to produce a film “He Who Findeth,” which she described as “Cinderella type love story depicted in modern day Atlanta.”